Green Africa launches daily flights on Benin, Lagos, Abuja routes

AS part of its plans of connecting Nigerians closer to their dreams and people that matter most to them, Green Africa, a Nigerian airline, has announced daily flights from Benin to the commercial capital of Nigeria, Lagos, and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The airline, which recently celebrated its one year anniversary believed that the new service which has since commenced, will offer seamless and affordable connections to customers travelling to and from the “Heartbeat of the Nation” to the two major cities in Nigeria.

Speaking on the development, the Chief Commercial Officer at Green Africa, Mr Obiukwu Mbanuzuo commented: “We are delighted with this new daily service from Benin to Lagos and Abuja offering even more options for customers in Benin and its environs to connect much more affordably to Lagos & Abuja.”

The airline which attributed its value model to why passengers had opportunities to enjoy some of the most affordable fares available in its offers while also delivering an industry-leading on time performance (OTP) to customers in the country, however, appealed to customers to book their flights at least 30 days in advance in order to enjoy the low fares regime.