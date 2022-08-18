Green Africa celebrates 365 days of operations

NIGERIA’S domestic airline, Green Africa has thanked all its clients and stakeholders as it marked one full year of successful operations.

The airline which has weathered many challenges in the difficult operating environment attributed its survival and success to the support and patronage it has enjoyed in the past 365 days to its loyal clientele and other stakeholders.

Green Africa, which commenced operations with a Lagos-Abuja-Lagos flight presently flies to and from eight destinations within Nigeria.

Commenting on the development, Green Africa’s Chief Commercial officer, Obiukwu Mbanuzuo remarked: “To be sure, the journey so far has not been entirely smooth for the company given the current challenges facing the aviation industry in Nigeria, especially the increase in the cost of Jet-A fuel and the fluctuations in exchange rates. The challenges have seen the relatively “baby” company reschedule flights and, in some rare cases, cancel them outright. Despite this, the company has always prioritised the safety of its cus-

“We appreciate all our fliers who have flown with us these last 365 days. Our record of safely transporting 300,000 passengers on 6,261 flights proves that we are committed to reducing flight disruptions to the barest minimum having our goal of safely taking every Nigerian a step closer to their dreams.”\

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The founder and CEO of Green Africa, Babawande Afolabi in his reaction conveyed his appreciation to all internal and external stakeholders who have helped bring his vision to reality even as he thanked the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and other 3rd party suppliers like the ground handlers, catering companies, maintenance and security providers

and other key government agencies who have been there to support the company on its journey so far.

According to Babawande: “I would like to acknowledge our shortcomings, especially with flight disruptions this past year and we can only assure all fliers that all hands are on deck to improve reliability and timeliness as we ensure that we get each customer one step forward toward their dreams.”

Using the opportunity to reveal plans on the way to improve its services and assure customers, of a positive turnaround in three to four months, “Babawande said: “A lot goes into getting customers to their destinations. We appreciate all the -talents, from the aircraft, appear ance team who ensures that customers after checking in sit in clean airplanes to the captain who ensures every customer gets to their destination safely.”