Nigeria’s Green Africa has announced its plans to expand its network across Nigeria starting from August of 2023.

Under this arrangement, the value carrier said it will connect Abuja to Sokoto, Kano, Enugu, and Ibadan while in addition, a second daily service will be added between Benin and Abuja and service will resume between Abuja and Owerri.

With this expansion, Green Africa aims to establish a base in Abuja and extend its presence to 16 routes across 10 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Speaking on the feat, the Founder and CEO of Green Africa, Babawande Afolabi said: “We set out on the Green Africa journey with a clear vision to use the power of air travel to create a better future, first in Nigeria and later on across the broader African continent. Our commitment to the vision remains firm and the introduction of these new routes marks the next phase of the Green Africa journey.”

Green Africa, which started commercial operations about 20 months ago, has earned a strong reputation in the market as one of the most affordable and on-time carriers in Nigeria.

