Green Africa airline tops chat as it records 82.3% on punctuality

GREEN Africa, a relatively new domestic airline in the country has beaten other carriers to become the best in the area of punctuality otherwise known as On TimePerformance (OTP).

A look at the OTP results for the airline from June to November 2022 showed that out of the 3,404 flights it operated during that period, 82.37 per cent were on time, which highest reported OTP recorded in the Nigerian aviation industry during the period and thus earning the new airline title of “Nigeria’s New King of OTP.”

A closer look at the airline’s OTP on a route-by-route basis also showed some industry leading figures like the Lagos-Abuja flight Q9 300 that happens to be Green Africa’s first flight in the morning.

The flight, which currently departs at 5:50 a.m., has become quite popular for customers who need to be in Abuja first thing in the morning but want to avoid the additional cost of booking a hotel room for an overnight stay. Out of the 183 departures of Q9 300 during the six-month period, the flight left on time approximately 166 times, which translates to an on-time performance of 90.71 per cent.

“Lagos-Port Harcourt flight Q9 322 also enjoys an OTP of over 90per cent, while customers on the LOS-ILR-ABV (Q9 0304/305/311/312), AKR-ABV (Q9 315/316), and BNI-ABV (Q9 313/314) can also count on their flights leaving on time, almost every time.”

Due to these disruptions, many air travelers in Nigeria usually have a “Plan B” when booking their flights.

To this group of travelers, a new airline, Green Africa that started operations in August 2021 may have come to bridge the gap as the domestic carrier has continued to earn its place as a top player in delivering on time and reliable services to its customers

The feat has been described as remarkable by global standards taking into considerations some of the unique challenges airlines face in the region, including fuel shortages and infrastructure limitations, just to name a few.

The ability of the airline to keep to time has been attributed to why it may become the airline of many travelers to whom on-time departure of flights ranked high on their list of concerns, an expectation usually not met, especially in Nigeria, where most airlines delay flights frequently.

According to the airline, the level of efficiency that it has displayed in the face of some of the peculiar challenges facing the airline industry in the region was an attestation to its passengers’ oriented airline as witnessed in the value of the services being rendered to the traveling public as the most affordable of the domestic airlines.

The carrier listed its ability to beat many other airlines in the area of ‘On-Time Performance’ (OTP), which the airline said was synonymous to the yardstick aviation is measured as a percentage of scheduled flights that departed at the published time plus a 15-minute buffer.

The airline which did not shy away from its challenges since its inception in 2021, cited how had to contend with its own fair share of challenges ranging from making refunds due to flight cancellations and poor market understanding of its unbundled products and no-frill model.

Commenting, the official who oversees the company’s brand and marketing initiatives, OmolaraKehindedeclared”Our promise to customers is to connect them to their dreams and loved ones. Providing an on time and reliable service is at the centre of this promise.”

She continued, “Every gTalent at Green Africa values the company’s 5-Point Customer Promise, which are safety, affordability, service, reliability, and fun, and takes very seriously our mission, which is to use the power of air travel to create a better future.”