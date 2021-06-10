Green Africa airline takes delivery of third aircraft

Green Africa, a new entrant into Nigeria’s domestic airline business, has completed acceptance of three ATR 72-600s aircraft from ACIA Aero Leasing company in preparation for entry-into-service.

The development came just as the airline took delivery of its third aircraft marked ZS-XZC /5N-GAD which touched down at the Murtala Muhammed Airport last week.

Amid the pandemic-induced market disruption, the airline said it had laid out a roadmap for market entry by “deploying ACIA’s ATR aircraft to deliver affordable, short-haul connectivity between Nigerian cities to stimulate the region’s economic development and business activity.”

Reacting to the development, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Green Africa, Mr Babawande Afolabi said: “Receiving our third aircraft today signifies Green Africa’s readiness to enter into service and start serving our customers. ACIA Aero Leasing has been a very supportive partner and we are proud of this relationship.”

In the same vein, the ACIA Aero Leasing Chief Executive Officer, Mick Mooney declared: “We are thrilled to have partnered with Green Africa’s experienced management team to get their airline off the ground while supporting their ambitious mission to use the power of air travel to create a better future for customers and other key stakeholders,”.

Green Africa had earlier launched ticket sales on greenafrica.comwith flights as low as N16,500 and a ‘gFlyer Special Offer’ which takes 10 per cent off the first booking of gFlyer Community members.

The airline, which is based in Lagos, has pledged to “offer safe, reliable and affordable air travel to a much broader group of customers and be a significant contributor to the economic development of Nigeria and the African continent.

