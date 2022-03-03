Green Africa airline secures new investment from Leadway Assurance

Green Africa, Nigeria’s Lagos-based value airline, has secured new investment from Leadway Assurance Company Limited even as it makes plans to increase its fleet size and scale operations in the region.

Since entry-into-service on 12th August 2021, Green Africa said it has connected over 150,000 customers across eight airport stations in Nigeria while delivering on the promise of offering the best air travel fares in the market.

The new airline attributed the feat so far achieved to why it has been placed among the top three carriers in Nigeria within the short period of commencement of operations.

Commenting on the development, the Founder & CEO of Green Africa, Babawande Afolabi declared: “We are delighted to have Leadway onboard this journey with us as an investor. This is especially significant considering the general track record of the aviation industry as a destination for local professional private capital in the country. We look forward to working with Leadway,not only to build Green Africa, but also to positively change the industry narrative for every stakeholder.”

For the Managing Director/ CEO of Leadway Assurance, Tunde Hassan-Odukale: “It has been refreshing to see Green Africa gradually stabilizing and building a strong operational track record since entering service about six months ago. We look forward to supporting the new carrier as it enters the next phase in its journey of changing the air travel landscape in the region.”