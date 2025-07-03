Greece: Wildfire crisis in Crete triggers mass evacuations amid Europe-wide heatwave

A fast-moving wildfire on the Greek island of Crete has forced the evacuation of thousands of tourists, residents, and hotel guests. This is as a result of intense winds and extreme heat continue to fuel the inferno.

The blaze broke out late Tuesday in the mountainous region between the villages of Ferma, Achila, and Agia Fota.

Fanned by strong winds, it rapidly spread toward coastal areas, prompting emergency evacuations around the port city of Ierapetra on the island’s southern edge.

Authorities said evacuations were ordered at three sites near Ierapetra as the fire raged out of control through the night and into Thursday morning.

Approximately 230 firefighters battled the flames overnight, while ten water-dropping aircraft were deployed at first light, with additional support flown in from Athens.

While exact evacuation figures differ, the president of a local hotelier’s association told Protothema that 5,000 people—mostly foreign tourists—were moved out of homes and hotels in the affected region. Officials from the fire brigade and civil protection services have confirmed at least 1,500 evacuations, with some individuals stranded on beaches being rescued by boats and coastguard vessels.

Homes and forested hillsides were consumed by the fire, and several people have been hospitalized with respiratory problems. “It’s a very difficult situation. The fire is very hard to contain.

Right now, they cannot contain it,” said Nektarios Papadakis, a civil protection official with the regional authority.

Emergency responders attributed the fire’s intensity and unpredictability to strong and erratic winds.

“It’s constantly swirling, constantly changing direction, and unfortunately, the fire is shifting. It’s tragic!” a firefighter told Protothema.

The crisis unfolds amid a sweeping European heatwave that has already claimed at least eight lives. In Spain, temperatures soared past 40°C on Tuesday, igniting another deadly blaze in Catalonia that killed two people.

On Crete, more than 150 firefighters remained on the ground, while aircraft were grounded overnight due to unsafe conditions.

The Greek fire service shared dramatic aerial footage of the fire tearing through the landscape. “The tourists who were moved out are all okay. They have been taken to an indoor basketball arena and hotels in other regions of the island,” Papadakis said.

Deputy Governor of Lasithi, Yiannis Androulakis, highlighted the challenges responders faced. “Winds are still very strong and the fire is intense,” he told broadcaster ERT Thursday morning. “Overnight, with aerial support grounded, all our efforts were focused on saving as many homes as possible.”

Power outages and communication breakdowns added to the chaos. “We had no electricity throughout the night,” Androulakis noted. “In most areas, we didn’t even have a mobile signal.”

Weather forecasters warn that the fire risk remains extremely high in Crete and across southern Greece.

Hot, dry, and windy conditions are expected to persist through the weekend.

Inland temperatures could reach 38°C, while coastal areas will experience highs of 30°C alongside gusty winds.

The fire sent clouds of ash billowing into the night sky, lighting up ridge lines as flames edged dangerously close to residential areas.

Residents have been strongly advised not to return to their homes. Alerts were sent via mobile phones, and emergency crews lined coastal roads near Ferma and Achlia with water trucks and firefighting equipment.

Specialized teams worked through the night to dig hillside firebreaks by hand. Meanwhile, other fires in Kythira and Chalkidiki continue to burn uncontrollably.

Greece’s fire service has already battled dozens of wildfires this year alone.

The current emergency brings back painful memories of the devastating 2018 fire in Mati, east of Athens, where more than 100 people died—many trapped in homes or drowning while attempting to escape via the sea.

Elsewhere in the region, a similar crisis unfolded in Turkey earlier this week.

A massive blaze ripped through the popular resort of Foça in İzmir, forcing evacuations and airport closures.

One person is suspected of having started the fire deliberately. The emergency response involved 625 personnel, including helicopters, fire engines, bulldozers, and water tankers.

Around 550 people were evacuated from 175 homes.

Spain also continues to struggle. In Catalonia, around 6,500 hectares burned on Tuesday before rains helped slow the fire. Barcelona recorded its hottest June in over a century.

Tragically, police in Tarragona reported that a two-year-old child died after being left in a car in the sun for several hours.

France is also suffering under the brutal heat. On Tuesday, a 10-year-old American tourist died of cardiac arrest at the Palace of Versailles.

She reportedly had underlying health issues that may have been exacerbated by the heat. Nationwide, around 2,200 schools were closed due to the extreme temperatures.

Germany is now bracing for the heatwave as it shifts eastward.

The national weather service (DWD) has issued heat warnings across the entire country, forecasting record-breaking highs of up to 40°C.

The sweltering heat has already begun disrupting transportation, with Deutsche Bahn warning of delays.

Forest fires have also been reported in Germany’s Harz Mountains, as Europe faces a growing crisis driven by climate extremes.

Greece’s civil protection agency continues to monitor conditions closely, but officials warn that the combination of heat, drought, and wind may continue to trigger more fires in the days ahead.

