Great Ife Alumni congratulate Adesina on AfDB re-election

The Great Ife Alumni Association has congratulated its member, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) on his re-election for a second term at the 2020 Annual General Meeting of the continental bank.

In a press release signed by its Worldwide President, Wale Olaleye, the association said, “As a body of accomplished professionals, technocrats, academics and industry players in various parts of the world, we know the kind of hard work and vision that informed Adesina’s stellar achievements during his first term in the five critical areas that have now come to define his contribution to the development of Africa.”

The Great Ife Alumni saluted Adesina for his five-point agenda: (i) Feeding Africa (self-sufficiency in food production is the first step in banishing poverty; (ii) Lighting up Africa (industrial development is impossible without electricity); (iii) Industrialising Africa (the continent cannot continue being a mere supplier of raw materials and a net importer of finished goods); (iv) Integrating Africa (Removing the barriers that fetter intra-African cooperation; (v) Improving the quality of lives of Africans (thereby increasing productivity and encouraging Africans to stay home and develop their continent).

The alumni body further noted that “Adesina’s visionary leadership championed an increase in the bank’s share capital from $93 billion to $208 billion during his first term. The African Development Bank’s (AfDB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating Bank’s (AfDB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) was consistently rated AAA with a stable outlook by global credit rating agencies, Fitch and Standard & Poor.”

They expressed confidence that under Adesina’s leadership, the AfDB will continue in its trajectory of leading development efforts in Africa and helping countries on the continent achieve their highest potentials.

“The Great Ife Alumni Association (worldwide) agrees with the African Union and friends of Africa that one good tenure deserves another. With Adesina at the helm, a more prosperous Africa that will contribute significantly to global prosperity is feasible,” said the Great Ife Alumni.

