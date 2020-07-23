Great Admission Opportunities At Lincoln University College (LUC) Malaysia

LC was founded in 2002 and upgraded to LUC in 2012. It is a private institution that provides higher education, approved by the Malaysian Qualification Agency and ranked 5-star by the Ministry of Higher Education in Malaysia in 2012.

The main campus is located at Petaling jaya, Malaysia.

The institution offers both national and international certificates in the following programmes:

•Doctor of Philosophy in Accounting, Business Administration, Management, Education, Economics, Health Sciences, etc.

•Master in Finance, Education, MBA in Business Administration, Accounting, Public Administration, Human Resource, Global Business, Project Management, Hospitality Management, Oil & Gas, etc.

LUC signed agreement with Salvage Professional School, Ibadan, as the Recruitment Representative Centre in the South-West, Nigeria and one of their representative arms of training students with the same quality at the main campus. Salvage Professional School has trained two sets of students successfully.

BENEFITS

•International certification

•ICAN/ANAN members having exemption in some courses

•80% scholarship available for Nigerians

•Affordability with instalmental allowed

•Completion of Master program within one year and 2-3 years for PhD

•Opportunity to travel abroad with visa facilitated by the school.

To enjoy these benefits:

Contact Salvage Professional School today to obtain application form at 22, Alafia Institute, Alafia Street, Mokola, Ibadan.

For further enquiries: Call – 08057741108, 07063285555 and 07033855325 or contact www.salvage-professionals.com

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Italian prosecutors have asked that two oil companies, Eni and Shell, be fined while some of their executives, both present and former including Eni’s Chief Executive Officer, Claudio Descalzi, be sentenced to prison in a long-running trial bordering on alleged corruption in oil field purchase in Nigeria… Read Full Story

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2016 governorship election in Ondo State and a former Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state, Eyitayo Jegede, on Wednesday emerged as the candidate of the PDP in the party’s primary election… Read Full Story