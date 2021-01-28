(GRAPHIC PHOTOS): 65-year-old hunter shoots dead wife, son, sets house ablaze, then kills himself

A 65-year-old hunter from Amunike community in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Mr Uchechukwu Nweke, in the early hours of Thursday shot dead his wife and son using his single-barrelled gun.

He also burnt his house before using the same gun to kill himself.

He was said to have, in a circumstance yet to be ascertained, shot his 55-year-old wife, Mrs Patricia Nweke, first before shooting dead his 29-year-old son, Obinna Nweke, and later set the house they were living in on fire.

A source in the community who simply identified himself the as vigilante chairman said that at about 3:00 a.m., the hunter shot his wife along with his son and later set the house ablaze.

Conforming the incident, the state Police Command, through its Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, said the police on Thursday received a report from Amunike community in Awka North Local Government Area that a hunter shot his wife along with his son in a circumstance yet to be ascertained.

He also stated that suspect equally shot himself using the same gun.

Mohammed said that the police detectives attached to Achalla police station on receiving the report visited the scene and took victims to Uche Hospital, Isuanocha, for medical attention, where the three victims were certified dead by a medical doctor on duty.

According to him, corpses of the victims have been deposited at the hospital’s morgue for autopsy while investigation is ongoing to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria Recorded More COVID-19 Infections, Deaths, Recoveries Last Week

Again, Nigeria new weekly COVID-19 infections have witnessed yet another significant increase, Tribune Online analysis shows.

The second wave of the pandemic was officially announced after the infections began to rise in the first week of December…

ICYMI: Biden Sworn In As 46th US President

Joe Biden has been sworn in as the President of the United States. He did so at exactly 5:48 pm Nigerian time. Biden is the 46th president of the United States. The oath was administered by Justice John G. Roberts, Jr…

(GRAPHIC PHOTOS): 65-year-old hunter shoots dead wife, son, sets house ablaze, then kills himself