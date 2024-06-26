Grant has announced the appointment of three dynamic duos as its new brand ambassadors.

These individuals, who were officially welcomed into the Grant’s Whisky family with a ceremony held at the Ledrop Nigeria Corporate Office in Lekki, Lagos, on Wednesday, June 26th, 2024, embody the spirit of excellence, togetherness, and creating memorable experiences, that the brand represents.

The recently appointed brand ambassadors include Alternate Sound – Africa’s Premium band celebrated highly for using advanced technology to enhance the quality of the live band experience and has a stellar dossier of artistes it has worked with on both local and international stages.

Also are Maze x Mxtreme, Electronic Duo EDM Artists whose live performances are done with the combined art of disc jocking and live synth.

They are famous for creating an excellent fusion between Afrobeats and elements of Electronic Dance Music; and have media affiliations with several renowned artists in the industry.

The third is Wanni x Handi, the Dynamic female twin DJs and performers who have made a great ascent to the industry.

Renowned for their energetic performances, the duo has played at various notable events and is leaving a lasting impression on the music scene in Nigeria.

For over five generations, Grant’s has been synonymous with quality, continually setting the standard for premium whisky.

While rooted in tradition, the brand remains at the forefront of innovation, constantly exploring new methods and flavours to delight whisky lovers.

The new brand ambassadors are not only celebrated in their respective fields but are also passionate whisky enthusiasts, making them ideal advocates for the brand.

Their selection as ambassadors ties directly into Grant’s Crew Nights campaign, an initiative designed to promote the spirit of togetherness and foster communal experiences.

The Crew Nights campaign, which includes large gatherings and experiences through Crew Nights Out and intimate house parties with Crew Nights In, highlights why the ambassadors have been selected in duos or crews, underscoring their ability to create memorable, collective experiences that resonate with the brand’s ethos.

Whilst these talents have hosted previous Grant’s events, such as Crew Nights Out Lagos, Zodiac Party, etc., their introduction as ambassadors marks a significant milestone for the brand.

Looking ahead, Grant’s is excited to expand the Crew Nights Out events to new locations, including Ibadan and Abuja, further spreading the message of unity and friendship across Nigeria.

