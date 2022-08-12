Grandson arrested over murder of grandmother in Ondo

Latest News
By Hakeem Gbadamosi - Akure
Grandson arrested over murder of grandmother in Ondo, Community disowns 22-year-old girl, How I escaped from kidnappers’ den, Kidnapped children found in Ondo church's underground cell, Police arrest four suspected robbers in Ondo, Hoodlums attack Ondo House of Assembly aspirant campaign trail, Four children electrocuted in Ondo, Married woman butchered, Farmer found dead, Police arrest fake military officers in Ondo, Man beaten to death in Ondo by security personnel, Brothers remanded for allegedly killing teenager, FRSC official, one other crushed to death in Ondo, Folliage set to partner Ondo youths protest over incessant killings, attacks, Police arrest man for sleeping with 12-year-old daughter in Ondo, Leadership tussle tears Ondo market apart as traders accuse traditional ruler of imposition, 2Baba, Osupa, Lanre Teriba, Funmi Aragbaye, others to storm Ondo for crossover festival, Catholic priest kidnapped in Ondo, Woman killed in Deeper Life Church was murdered by ritual killers , Prophet allegedly rapes pregnant woman during revival in Ondo, Woman stabbed to death in her sleep in Ondo, Man nabbed raping teenager in mother's room, Police arrest man for allegedly killing father over chicken head in Ondo, Five injured as lover storms party with gun over girlfriend's presence, Two Okada passengers crushed to death in Ondo, Truck crushes ten-year-old boy to death in Ondo, Landlord’s son kills tenant, No leadership crisis, Our driver's action made, death of policeman in Ondo community, security guards in Ondo, Chieftaincy tussle in ondo, Gunmen attack fuel station

A 66-year-old grandmother, Florence Olaloye was allegedly killed by one of her grandchildren living with her at her Labeta residence in the Sabo area of Ondo town in the Ondo West Local Government area of the State.

The grandmother who was found in the pool of blood in the room was allegedly slaughtered by her grandson identified as Vincent, for asking him to stop smoking Indian hemp.

It was gathered that the woman was preparing food on a fateful afternoon while she sent one of her grandchildren, Pelumi to the market to buy snails.

Pelumi explained that he was about to leave home when his brother came into the house asking for iron but said he was surprised to meet the old woman in her pool of blood when he returned from the market.

He said “I was about to leave the house when my brother, Vincent, came in, to iron his clothes and I immediately went inside the room and gave him the iron and I left to get the snail.

“When I came back, my brother was still in the room with my grandmother. She asked me to bring firewoods but when I came back, I met grandma on the floor in the pool of her blood.

“Grandma and my brother were not in good terms on the issue that my brother smokes marijuana.

“On this fateful day, a fight erupted between them before I left the house because my brother did not do the work grandma asked her to do”

Pelumi however, said he raised alarm when the old woman was found dead and said the issue was reported at the Fagun police station in Ondo.

But Vincent said “though I came home, but I later went to Orimolade where I saw my friend and we came home to drink garri on getting home we met Mama who was sleeping. I later went to my grandmother’s house where I met her dead body on the floor.

He said he raised the alarm and alerted neighbours when he saw his grandmother in the pool of blood.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) Funmi Odunlami who confirmed the development said that the suspects had been arrested.

He assured me that the command would investigate the matter.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE


Grandson arrested…  Grandson arrested…

You might also like
Latest News

Abducted traditional head, three others regain freedom in Ondo

Latest News

ASUU strike affecting economy, students’ mental health ― Ondo reps candidate

Latest News

Akeredolu extends enforcement of compulsory installation of CCTV in public places

Latest News

UPDATE: Police repel gunmen attack on station in Ondo, as bandits kill one officer

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More