Grandson arrested over murder of grandmother in Ondo

A 66-year-old grandmother, Florence Olaloye was allegedly killed by one of her grandchildren living with her at her Labeta residence in the Sabo area of Ondo town in the Ondo West Local Government area of the State.

The grandmother who was found in the pool of blood in the room was allegedly slaughtered by her grandson identified as Vincent, for asking him to stop smoking Indian hemp.

It was gathered that the woman was preparing food on a fateful afternoon while she sent one of her grandchildren, Pelumi to the market to buy snails.

Pelumi explained that he was about to leave home when his brother came into the house asking for iron but said he was surprised to meet the old woman in her pool of blood when he returned from the market.

He said “I was about to leave the house when my brother, Vincent, came in, to iron his clothes and I immediately went inside the room and gave him the iron and I left to get the snail.

“When I came back, my brother was still in the room with my grandmother. She asked me to bring firewoods but when I came back, I met grandma on the floor in the pool of her blood.

“Grandma and my brother were not in good terms on the issue that my brother smokes marijuana.

“On this fateful day, a fight erupted between them before I left the house because my brother did not do the work grandma asked her to do”

Pelumi however, said he raised alarm when the old woman was found dead and said the issue was reported at the Fagun police station in Ondo.

But Vincent said “though I came home, but I later went to Orimolade where I saw my friend and we came home to drink garri on getting home we met Mama who was sleeping. I later went to my grandmother’s house where I met her dead body on the floor.

He said he raised the alarm and alerted neighbours when he saw his grandmother in the pool of blood.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) Funmi Odunlami who confirmed the development said that the suspects had been arrested.

He assured me that the command would investigate the matter.

