Grand Canyon access point closed as wildfires burn dozens of structures

The National Park Service says that due to ongoing fire activity and the damage caused to key infrastructure, access to the North Rim of the Grand Canyon will stay closed for the rest of the season.

Grand Canyon National Park Superintendent Ed Keeble informed staff and residents that the Grand Canyon Lodge, the only lodging available at the North Rim, was destroyed by fire. The visitor center, gas station, and wastewater treatment plant were also lost.

Officials confirmed that several historic cabins, employee housing, and an administrative office were among the buildings destroyed.

No injuries have been reported, as all residents and staff were evacuated before the fire spread.

Two fires are active in or near the North Rim: the White Sage Fire and the Dragon Bravo Fire. The Dragon Bravo Fire is the one responsible for most of the damage. It was originally being managed as a controlled burn, but was reclassified once it began to spread quickly.

According to Arizona’s Family, the Dragon Bravo Fire had burned more than 5,000 acres by Sunday morning. Crews are focusing their efforts on protecting areas around Roaring Springs and Transept Canyons.

Strong winds late Saturday caused the fire to expand by another 500 acres overnight. Fire crews were unable to use aerial retardant because of a chlorine gas leak from the damaged treatment plant.

Officials said the fire at the wastewater facility released chlorine gas, prompting the evacuation of firefighters and hikers from the inner canyon.

Residents of Marble Canyon, Lees Ferry, and nearby parts of the Navajo Nation have been advised that they may notice the smell of chlorine. The gas, which is heavier than air, can settle into lower areas like the inner canyon and may pose a health risk.

The Grand Canyon draws millions of visitors each year, most of whom go to the South Rim. The North Rim generally opens during the warmer months.

“Another tragic reminder why we must keep investing in wildfire resilience at the federal and state levels,” Rep. Greg Stanton said in a post on social media.

