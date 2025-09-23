GRAMMY confirms Davido as voting member for 2026 awards

Afrobeats star David Adedeji, popularly known as Davido, has been accepted as a voting member of the Recording Academy, the organisation behind the GRAMMY Awards.

With the new status, the Nigerian hitmaker will join a global community of music professionals who determine winners at the 2026 GRAMMY ceremony.

The Recording Academy confirmed his nomination in a video shared on Instagram on Tuesday featuring Davido alongside other members.

It wrote, “Creating a song or an album takes heart, time, and dedication. ✨ That’s why Recording Academy members including #Davido, #ravynlenae, #offsetyrn, #jessiereyez, #zacbrownband, #anneakikomeyers, #miles.minnick, #mayaelizabethmusic, #damiensneed, #damarismusica, and #stewart_copeland are sharing why your participation matters.”

The move gives the Feel crooner, who earned three GRAMMY nominations in 2024, a vote in both the nomination and final-ballot processes.

Reacting to the milestone, Davido said, “Understanding the importance of how our voices are heard, I am participating in the GRAMMY Award process. It is a game-changer. I have learned that voting empowers you to have a say in what is considered and voted on in each season. I am honoured to be part of the Recording Academy community, and I look forward to voting.”

His inclusion comes as the Recording Academy continues efforts to broaden and diversify its membership, with more African and international acts gaining representation.

The academy noted that voting for the 2026 GRAMMY will begin in less than two weeks.

“Recording Academy voting members: review the ballot, listen, and vote early, starting October 3,” it added.

