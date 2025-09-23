Entertainment

GRAMMY confirms Davido as voting member for 2026 awards

Adam Mosadioluwa
Afrobeats star David Adedeji, popularly known as Davido performing on stage,

Afrobeats star David Adedeji, popularly known as Davido, has been accepted as a voting member of the Recording Academy, the organisation behind the GRAMMY Awards.

With the new status, the Nigerian hitmaker will join a global community of music professionals who determine winners at the 2026 GRAMMY ceremony.

The Recording Academy confirmed his nomination in a video shared on Instagram on Tuesday featuring Davido alongside other members.

It wrote, “Creating a song or an album takes heart, time, and dedication. ✨ That’s why Recording Academy members including #Davido, #ravynlenae, #offsetyrn, #jessiereyez, #zacbrownband, #anneakikomeyers, #miles.minnick, #mayaelizabethmusic, #damiensneed, #damarismusica, and #stewart_copeland are sharing why your participation matters.”

The move gives the Feel crooner, who earned three GRAMMY nominations in 2024, a vote in both the nomination and final-ballot processes.

ALSO READ: Rapture: World is coming to an end today or tomorrow — South African pastor

Reacting to the milestone, Davido said, “Understanding the importance of how our voices are heard, I am participating in the GRAMMY Award process. It is a game-changer. I have learned that voting empowers you to have a say in what is considered and voted on in each season. I am honoured to be part of the Recording Academy community, and I look forward to voting.”

His inclusion comes as the Recording Academy continues efforts to broaden and diversify its membership, with more African and international acts gaining representation.

The academy noted that voting for the 2026 GRAMMY will begin in less than two weeks.

“Recording Academy voting members: review the ballot, listen, and vote early, starting October 3,” it added.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV

Share This Article
Previous Article Calabar residents at the front of INEC officer Calabar residents troop out for voter registration
Next Article Maser Foundation CEO, Maser Group CEO and billionaire investor Prateek Suri has called on African businesses to take a stronger role in supporting education initiatives that prepare the continent’s youth for the digital economy. With a surging net worth of .9bn, Suri has increasingly turned his attention from building Maser’s global empire to expanding the Maser Foundation’s role in education and skills development across Africa. Maser Foundation, Led by Africa’s Richest Indian, Champions Business Role in Backing Education Across Africa

Frontpage Today

Welcome

Install
×
PWA Add to Home Icon

Install this Tribune Online on your iPhone PWA Add to Home Banner and then Add to Home Screen

×