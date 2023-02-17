Afro Rock Star, Frequencie has congratulated Nigerian international music sensation, Tems, for winning her first Grammy award. Tems won Grammy award for her part on Futures hit single ‘Wait For U’ as the ‘Best Melodic Rap’ performance at the 2023 Grammy awards.

Frequencie, in a chat with newsmen on Friday, said Tems’ award was another morale booster for upcoming artistes in Nigeria to be consistent and focus on creation of quality content.

On Seun Kuti- Psquare Feud, the Afro Rock Star with the real name Ayokanmi Eyanro, cautioned the duo as against misleading the young folks looking up to them role models. He noted that Seun Kuti and Peter Okoye of Psquare can make their point without dragging individual family into personal beef.

“I respect Seun Kuti and Psquare for their advocacy but they don’t need this bitter fight to project their stance. Election is about making choice and we should respect people’s view/stance in build up to 2023 general elections.”

Frequencie, who has been consistent in his social justice advocacy, recently launched a campaign against electoral violence and other tendencies that could undermine conduct of credible polls ahead 2023 general elections.

He, therefore, implored Nigerian youths to shun electoral violence and political thuggery before, during and after nationwide elections starting next month.

According to him, “We ought to have outgrown issues like electoral violence, political thuggery and voter’s inducement after 23 years of uninterrupted democratic rule. We all have a role to play by voting credible candidates irrespective of their political parties.

“What we are doing today started before 2019 elections. I released a single to preach against electoral violence, circulated graphics and visited markets in Kwara State to create awareness and sensitize their general public about danger of electoral violence and tendencies that can undermine the conduct of free, fair and credible polls.

This time around we will take the campaign to Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria, Abuja, Kogi and other states in North Central zone. I believe artistes can also contribute their quota to ensure conduct of violence free election in Nigeria”, He explained.

On the naira redesign, Frequencie urged the CBN to make available the new notes across the country including the rural areas to reduce hardship Nigerians are facing in banks, ATM points and other public places to get cash, noting that the growing hardship Nigerians are facing may have negative effect on the forthcoming elections.