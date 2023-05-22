Allegation of corruption against the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has been described as a plot by corrupt individuals to avoid a date with the law for their crimes.

Chairman, Concerned Northern Forum, (CNF), Muhammad Sanni, has said the allegation was without evidence but a mere smear campaign on the person of the chairman of the Anti-graft agency and urged the Chairman of the EFCC to remain focused on his job and duty to Nigerians.

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara had accused Bawa, of demanding a $2 million bribe from him, an allegation that has been dismissed by the commission.

The statement on Monday by the Concerned Northern Forum, in Abuja and signed by its Chairman, Muhammad Sanni, said the various allegations of corruption against the EFCC boss were “absurd, planned and executed by certain corrupt individuals to smear the chairman of the commission and distract him from fighting against corruption and other related financial crimes.”

The statement reads: “the “allegations are not true, lack evidence, mostly twisted to misinform the general public,” and “circulated around by those who are afraid the eagle eyes of the EFCC are coming for them over embezzlement and misuse of public funds.”

“Governor Matawalle’s allegation was without substance, “otherwise he would have provided supporting evidence for his allegations.

“No evidence is presented because it is fabricated, a concoction, and an effort by Matawalle to divert the attention of the public from the ongoing investigation on him over allegations of corruption, award of phantom contracts and diversion of over N70 billion. This is a known strategy by corrupt individuals to avoid a date with the law.”

He continued that “On Bawa’s Hajj to Mecca, the CNF chairman argued that it was not against public service rule, and given that Bawa was financially capable of sponsoring the trip without any compromise with respect to his job, it shouldn’t be an issue.

The group described the ongoing allegations as smear campaigns by those who are not only jealous of the milestones achieved by Bawa as the youngest and the only career chairman of the commission but because they have skeletons in their closets.

“Sanni charged Nigerians not to be drawn into public protests or social media campaigns against the EFCC boss as doing so will send a wrong signal to the international community that Nigeria was home to corrupt practices.”

It charged the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa that it owed the Nigerian people focus on the job to be able to discharge his duty of fighting corruption for the good of the country.





