Graduate Attachment Programme: NDE engages 1,900 graduates from 36 states, FCT

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), through its Graduate Attachment Programme (GAP), has provided job opportunities for 1,900 graduates from 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

According to information made available to journalists in Abuja by NDE’s Head of Department, Information and Public Relations, Israel Adekitan, the proportion of the whole figure is 50 graduates as beneficiaries from each of the 36 states of the federation including the FCT, Abuja.

The statement further quoted the Director-General of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, as saying that the Graduate Attachment Programme was designed as part of the mandate of NDE to address the alarming level of graduate unemployment owing to skills mismatch.

He added that the programme offers opportunities to provide those who are willing with requisite skills to take up available jobs.

“It is instructive to know that demand for job-specific skills has been growing around the world. Globally, firms are saying that the quality and supply of skilled labour is a major roadblock to their growth, the challenge of skills mismatch is global,” the DG said.

Mallam Fikpo also said unemployed graduates who wish to benefit from the programme must have completed the mandatory one year national service with the National Youth service Corps (NYSC).

The statement also said under the programme, participants are attached to corporate organisations of their field of discipline on pupilage for a period between three and six months.

By doing so, the interns position themselves to develop specific skills on and on-the-job experience; they make themselves relevant to the available jobs having gained requisite practical skills over a period of time and develop employability skills owing to their continual up-skilling and competences on the job.

Fikpo also said that the desired result of participating in the GAP programme by young unemployed graduates was to confer a competitive edge where experience is required for full employment and for their retention in organisations where they have served since the exposure allows the employers a full assessment of the intern’s job potential. Where they cannot be retained, the programme exposes the talents of the interns, prepares them for better job opportunities and self-employment.

The statement also noted that “Participants of Graduate Attachment Programme enjoy stipend of N20,000 monthly while the organisations they serve with are also implored to complement the efforts of the Federal Government while at work.”

In her contribution, the Director, Special Public Works, Mrs Olaomi Silvia Roseline, said the NDE, over the years, has assisted many unemployed graduates to secure good jobs through GAP.

A total of 21,688 direct and indirect jobs were created for the graduates of higher learning through the Graduate Attachment Programme in 2021.