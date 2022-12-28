Grace College of Education partnerships Adekunle Ajasin university to run degree awarding courses

An Osogbo based private institution :”Grace College of Education” has been granted approval to run degree programmes in educational related courses.

The College of Education in an affiliation agreement entered into with Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State, the agreement permits the College to run degree-awarding courses under the supervision of the University.

At the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the University and the College on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, in Akungba Akoko, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olugbenga Ige; said that with the agreement, students admitted by Grace College for degree programmes would become bonafide students of Adekunle Ajasin University and would have their certificates awarded by the University.

He also noted that admission, examination, marking and grading would be supervised by the University and warned the affiliated College not to go against the dictates of the agreement adding that the University would not hesitate to terminate the affiliation in order to protect the hard-earned positive image that AAUA has attained.

The Vice Chancellor called on the Management of the College to shun acts that could cast doubt on the academic and moral integrity of the University and its certificates, even as he disclosed that periodic inspections would be paid to the College to ascertain its compliance with the terms of the agreements.

Speaking earlier, the University’s Director of Institute of Education, Dr. Olusegun Owolewa, had explained that approval for the affiliation agreement was given by the University Senate following inspection visits to the College and a critical assessment of its teaching staff and learning aids.

In his remark, the Proprietor of Grace College of Education, Osogbo, Pastor Amos Adetunji, promised to abide by the terms of the agreements in order to grow the relationship between the two institutions.

He also expressed gratitude to the University Senate for approving the College’s application for affiliation and vowed not to indulge in any act capable of jeopardizing the growing bilateral relationship between the College and the University.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellors, Prof. C. A. Daramola (Admin), and Prof. Olusegun Akinwumi (Academic) witnessed the event along with the Registrar, Olugbenga Arajulu; Bursar, Tobi Orina, FCA; University Librarian, Dr. Yemisi Olorunfemi; Dean of Education, Prof. Moshood Hassan; and the Director of Institute of Education, Dr. Olusegun Owolewa, among others.

The Proprietor of Grace College of Education, Osogbo, was accompanied to the signing ceremony by the Registrar, Rev. Joseph Johnson.