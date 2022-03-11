Gowon tasks FG to refund states that embark on federal projects

The former head of state, General Yakubu Gowon, rtd, has tasked the federal government to refund state governments who have embarked on the reconstruction of federal roads in their respective states.

Gowon made the passionate appeal while unveiling the N9.9billion, 1.7km design and construction of interchange flyover of British American junction and dualization to Lamingo junction roundabout in Jos on Friday.

The former head of state who said Lalong is doing exceptionally well by injecting infrastructural development across the state charged him to keep up the tempo until his final day in office.

“I urged you to do your best and make sure you leave a legacy for the incoming administration to come and continue,” Gowon told Lalong.

Governor Simon Lalong said the reason I am embarking on the project was to decongest the city, adding that the state government has expended over N12 billion on road infrastructure around the state.

He explained that most of the uncompleted projects that were hurriedly commissioned by the Jang administration have been completed and paid for.

Lalong said: “In order to tackle challenges of insecurity in the state and the need to create an enabling environment for business to thrive, this administration embarked on the installation of solar-powered street lights within Jos Metropolis under the operation light up Plateau at the initial cost of N2.7billion covering 72km.

“This has greatly enhanced the security of lives and property and impacted on the beauty of the Metropolis. We are making efforts to continue with the next phase of the project to ensure that our major cities and towns are lit up,” Lalong stated.

The Commissioner of works Plateau State, Pam Botmang acknowledged that from the contractors available, Craneburg construction company Limited made the best and most realistic submission, as they brought a financial institution, Access Bank Nigeria, PLC who have agreed to provide all the funds for the construction of the projects to completion.

Pam confirm that the duration of the project will last for a 12-month completion period.

In his remarks, the project contractor, Alhaji Nasiru Daru said this is the demonstration of a partnership between Plateau State Government and Craneburg construction company, assured to execute quality bridge within a specific time frame.

Dignitaries present at the epoch groundbreaking ceremony was the Governors of Niger, Sani Bello; Abdulrahaman Abdulrazak, Kwara as well as the deputy governor of Edo state Comrade Philip Shu’ibu, among others.

