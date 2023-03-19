By Seyi Sokoya

Former Head of State General Yakubu Gowon; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and his wife, Dolapo; Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other dignitaries were present on Friday when the children, grandchildren and great grandchildren of Justice Joseph Adetunji Adefarasin bade their matriarch, Mrs Hilda Adefarasin, farewell.

Two of her children are the General Overseer of Guiding Light Assembly, Pastor Wale Adefarasin and founder and Senior Pastor of the House on the Rock Church, Pastor Paul Adefarasin and their other siblings as well as other family members attended the burial service held at the Guiding Light Assembly, Parkview Estate, Ikoyi area of Lagos State on Friday.

Tribune Church News gathered that the service of songs and tribute night was held on Thursday at the Rock Cathedral, Lekki, Lagos.

Clerics from various denominations including, Bishop Oyedepo; Pastor Tunde Bakare; Ituah Ighodalo; Pastor Victor Adeyemi; Archbishop John Osa-Oni; Pastor Niyi Beecroft, and Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, among others joined the children of the wife of Justice Adefarasin to pay their last respect to the woman who died at age 98 on February 5, 2023.

On behalf of the family, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, thanked all and sundry for the overwhelming love and support shown to the Adefarasin family as they laid their matriarch, Mummy Hilda Adefarasin to rest, adding that, “The memory of the righteous is truly blessed.”

