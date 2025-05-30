Gowon, Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Akinyemi predict brighter future for ECOWAS

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has said that the 50th anniversary of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will usher in new opportunities for the regional body.

This comes as former Nigerian leader and surviving founding father of ECOWAS, General Yakubu Gowon, and ex-Minister of External Affairs, Prof Bolaji Akinyemi, declared that Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger—the three member states that recently exited ECOWAS to form the Alliance of Sahel States (AES)—could still return to the fold.

The minister made the remarks at the Roundtable Conference convened under the theme: “ECOWAS, An African Model @ 50: Resilience and Future Prospects,” at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Victoria Island, Lagos, as part of activities marking the golden jubilee of the regional body.

Gowon chaired the event, which featured Akinyemi as keynote speaker, while the discussants were key players in continental affairs, including the President of ECOWAS, Dr Alieu Touray; former President of ECOWAS, Dr Ibn Chambas; former Prime Minister of Guinea, Lansana Kouyate; and Vice Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Selma Malika Haddadi, among others.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu urged participants to renew their commitment to shared responsibility and uphold the enduring principles of unity, peace, and development, which form the foundation of regional integration efforts.

She paid tribute to the founding fathers, particularly Gowon, noting that the contributions of Akinyemi and the discussants had enriched their collective reflection and reaffirmed the ongoing relevance of the shared vision.

“Over the course of our discussions, we have had a unique opportunity to reflect on the remarkable journey of ECOWAS as a regional body. We have examined its significant contributions to peacekeeping, economic integration, harmonisation of sectoral policies, and the promotion of democratic governance to strengthen regional solidarity.

“Equally important, this forum has enabled us to critically assess the pressing challenges confronting the Community—from political instability and governance deficits to economic disparities.

Looking ahead, the rich exchange of ideas and perspectives we have shared today has laid the groundwork for charting a more resilient, inclusive, and visionary path for ECOWAS.

“As we bring this important gathering to a close, allow me to express my sincere appreciation to each and every one of you for your presence, your thoughtful contributions and insights, as well as your unwavering commitment to the vision and ideals that inspired the founding of our Regional Economic Community five decades ago,” Odumegwu-Ojukwu said.

Akinyemi, who outlined the numerous achievements of ECOWAS, particularly in peacekeeping, the free movement of people and goods, regional integration, and peer review, urged the remaining members to show compassion towards Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger.

He said: “When the Sahel countries realise that in pulling out of ECOWAS, they were not able to contain the jihadists or the insecurity in the region, then they will understand that leaving was not the solution. When they see that the energy crisis persists and other challenges remain, they will begin to reconsider the essence of regional integration.

“So, I share the optimism expressed this morning by our President and Gen Gowon that they will find their way back. And as Gen Gowon advised, we should treat them with compassion—we should not rub it in their faces.”

In his presentation, ECOWAS President, Dr Alieu Touray, reiterated that the three exited member states are key to regional security, including the free movement of people and economic integration.

He also outlined ECOWAS’s plans for the next phase of its development. “We are considering a summit on the future of ECOWAS. We must prioritise poverty alleviation. Secondly, we need to work together to confront insecurity. The disunity in the region threatens our security.

“Peace and security must remain a priority for ECOWAS. Governance, too, must be a priority, along with accountability. Good governance fosters development. To boost intra-community trade, we must focus on infrastructure,” the ECOWAS Commission President said.

Also commenting, the United Nations Special Representative for ECOWAS and the Sahel, Leonardo Santos Simão, praised ECOWAS for the way it managed the conflict surrounding the exit of the Sahel states.

According to him, the organisation was able to handle the sentiments involved and held discussions in Bamako.

“I must tell you that I was in Niger last week, and I know how they received that move. This is an achievement that only a mature organisation can accomplish.

“As the UN, we congratulate ECOWAS on its 50th anniversary and will continue to seek collaboration,” he stated.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE