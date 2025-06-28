Gowon, Makinde, Mimiko, others pay tribute to Aransiola at 70

DIGNITARIES including former Nigeria Head of State General Yakubu Gowon, Oyo State Governor Mr. Seyi Makinde, former Ondo State Governor Dr Olusegun Mimiko, and renowned lawyer Professor Mike Ozekhome gathered to pay tribute to Reverend Dr Moses Aransiola and his wife, Pastor Funmilayo Aransiola, on the occasion of Aransiola’s 70th birthday and 50 years in ministry.

The celebration took place at the International Conference Center, University of Ibadan, and was attended by other prominent figures such as the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye, Ekiti State Governor Abiodun Oyebanji, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and Pastor Adeleke Sanusi, Senior Continental Overseer for Europe and chairman of the RCCG Board in the United Kingdom.

During the event, General Yakubu Gowon praised the celebrant as a man of impeccable character and profound contributions to the nation’s stability, peace, and development through years of intercessory prayers.

He stated, “The celebration of 70/70/50 for Rev’d (Dr) Moses Aransiola and his beloved wife Pastor Funmilayo Aransiola are deserving and honorable due to his love for God and humanity, as well as his significant contributions to ministry work. He is a distinguished servant of God who has left an indelible mark in both the ministry and the nation.”

Governor Makinde also lauded the Aransiolas for their impactful ministry and prayed for their continued success.

“It is good to be here to celebrate the celebrant. I congratulate him and his wife. God will continue to enlarge their ministry, and they will keep impacting lives and guiding people on the right path,” he said.

He further discussed the need for greater involvement of Nigerian youths in leadership and governance, calling for a national rebirth and urging citizens to engage actively in nation-building.

Former Ondo State Governor Dr. Olusegun Mimiko emphasized the urgent need for the restructuring of Nigeria, warning that the current political framework impedes national progress.

In his keynote address titled, “Nigeria: From Where Comes Our Help?”, Professor Mike Ozekhome, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), condemned the rampant issues of insecurity, corruption, and governance failures.

He praised Governor Makinde’s efforts, particularly his security measures like the establishment of the Amotekun Corps, which have significantly enhanced safety in Oyo State.

The event’s highlights included the launch of four books authored by Reverend Aransiola and the cutting of birthday cakes with the celebrant and his wife.

The Soun of Ogbomoso, His Imperial Majesty Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye, expressed gratitude to everyone for celebrating Reverend Aransiola and his wife, noting that they deserve this honor due to their achievements in ministry.

In his speech, Reverend Aransiola expressed his gratitude to God and the attendees for honoring him and his wife, describing the occasion as a testament to God’s faithfulness in their lives and ministry.

Pastor Adebayo Owoseni, Chairman of the 70/70/50 program and Resident Pastor of the Chapel of Life of the Gethsemane Prayer Ministries International in Eleyele, Ibadan, praised the event’s success, affirming that the celebrants deserve this recognition for their contributions to humanity and Christianity.

General Overseer, Gethsemane Prayer Ministries International Eleyele Ibadan, Reverend (Dr) Moses Aransiola (third right), his wife, Pastor (Mrs) Funmi Aransiola; Soun of Ogbomoso His Imperial Majesty Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye, Orumogege III (third left) and other guests at the 70th birth anniversary celebration and 50 years of Ministry of Aransiolas held at the International Conference Centre University of Ibadan.

