The lawmaker representing Osun East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Francis Fadahunsi, on Friday, harped on the need for the federal and state governments, including stakeholders in the agricultural value chain to encourage farmers in the country in order to tackle looming hunger.

He also contended that food insecurity, which is threatening some parts of Nigeria must be addressed by relevant stakeholders through the provision of an enabling environment for farmers to ensure increased food production.

Fadahunsi made this disclosure during the distribution of pesticides, herbicides and farm inputs at Ilase Ijesa as part of his efforts to support farmers in Ife/Ijesa axis of Osun State.

According to a press statement issued by his media aide, Sam Segun-Progress, the lawmaker, was quoted to have advised the farmers to make proper use of the farm inputs distributed to them.

Also speaking at the event, a director from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Sunday Atoyebi also charged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the agricultural chemicals, noting that “the brand given is one of the best and scarce within the vicinity.”

He stated that the treated storage sacks can preserve food items for two years, stressing that the farmers must be grateful to Fadahunsi for his foresight and proactive tendency.

Fadahunsi, who used the opportunity to renew his call on Nigerians to return to farm so that hunger can be defeated in the country, emphasised that “it is time to return to the farm because it is the surest way to defeat the looming hunger.”

Beneficiaries were drawn from the 10 local government areas and the Area Office that constitutes Osun East Senatorial District.

