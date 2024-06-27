Senator representing Oyo South, Sarafadeen Alli has called for empowerment of widows by the government at all levels in the country.

The lawmaker made this call as chairmen of the first anniversary of Prince FM, Ibadan and widows empowerment ceremony held at the Ibadan Recreation Club.

Speaking, he stressed that widows’ empowerment across the country would guarantee better socio-economic balance.

The lawmaker noted the importance of International Widows Day, stressing that any society that refuses to empower its widows flouted stipulations of the United Nations.

On his part, Alli promised to promote legislations in favour of the vulnerable including the widows, orphans, and special persons in Nigeria.

Alli added: “Empowering widows to support themselves and their families also means addressing social stigmas that create exclusion and discriminatory or harmful practices.

“Lack of awareness and discrimination by judicial officials can cause widows to avoid turning to the justice system to seek reparations.”

Senator Sarafa Alli lauded the resolve of Chairman, Prince FM, Dr Babatunde Balogun to protect and empower widows.

In their separate contributions, the Maye Olubadan of Ibadan land, High Chief Lekan Alabi; General Manager of Fresh FM Nigeria, Alhaji Abolade Salami; former dean, Faculty of Law, Lead City University Professor Olu Ojedokun and others urged President Bola Tinubu led to further strengthen its humanitarian ministry so as to empower the vulnerable that constitute 60 percent of the nation’s population.

Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer of Prince FM, Dr. Babatunde Balogun said he was divinely empowered to assist the less privileged, especially the widows.

Balogun called on well meaning Nigerians to see to supporting the vulnerable in the society.

The event featured raffle draw session, widows empowerment and birthday ceremony and presentation of various gifts to attendees.

