Govts alone cannot tackle insecurity but with church’s support — Bishop

The Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Mike Okonkwo, has noted that governments alone cannot tackle security challenges in Nigeria without the support of churches.

Okonkwo made this known at the Giant Killers Conference 2025, organised by Rev. Yomi Kasali, Founder of the Foundation of Truth Assembly (FOTA), in Lagos, to mark its 20th anniversary.

The bishop said that though it is the duty of the government to protect the people, churches must partner with the government to address the situation.

On the challenges in Nigeria, Mr Okonkwo said that at every level of governance, those who could not perform should step down from their positions and allow more capable hands to take over.

“There is no need to buy the position where you are not performing,” he said.

Okonkwo stressed that the government alone cannot handle the challenges of insecurity, which have become a national concern.

He said that although security is the responsibility of government, Nigerians and churches must join hands to resolve the situation.

“The only way the church can assist is to partner with the government and speak up where there is insecurity, and not try to hide behind the curtains,” he said.

Also speaking, the Founder of Revival Assembly Ministries International, Mr Madubuko, said the church needs to pray for leaders to wake up to their responsibilities.

“The church is supposed to be the strongest because of Jesus, but we have gone the other way. Just like Bishop Okonkwo said, our responsibility is to grow in the knowledge of Jesus.

“And it is this knowledge that builds us up. So when the church begins to grow in this knowledge, then the church will have its mojo back.”

On security, Mr Madubuko said prayers are needed for God’s intervention.

“There’s nothing one can do about it. Just pray that God will wake up the people on duty and let everybody be on his duty post.”

Also speaking, the Convener, Rev. Kasali, said the government could do much more to address insecurity in the country.

He charged the church to be the salt of the earth and the light of the world.

“The same things we’ve said over time, that the church is the salt of the earth and the light of the world, that we should be able to impact our nation and our communities.

“Right now we have the biggest churches in town, the biggest pastors, the biggest ministries, but our impact is not strongly felt in our society.

“It’s important for us to try as much as possible to let our impact be felt beyond buildings and beyond big names. And that’s what Bishop said, and I truly concur with that thought and that opinion.

“As giant killers, we believe that there are always problems in every nation, and we should just go in there boldly.”

According to Kasali, Nigerians should hope and believe that they are David, and the Goliaths in this nation are facing them, but can be brought down.

“Faith, integrity, honesty, faith in God’s word, faith in everything that we believe—and we should have faith in this nation. Have faith in Nigeria again. Whatever is confronting us as a nation, we can bring it down with a stone and a slingshot.

“The church is a moral institution, and we hope that the church, its leaders, and its members can go out there and become salt, not just sugar. That’s how we can make a positive impact in this nation.

“Government can do much more. They are trying, they are making the effort, but I know they can do much more. They are doing their best and playing their part, but I believe they can do much more.”

Also speaking, Mr Kasali’s wife, Funke Kasali, said part of the programme was to seek God’s face and intervention in the affairs of Nigeria.

“As a wife and a mother, the killing of innocent Nigerians breaks my heart.

“The victims of kidnapping, murder, rituals, banditry and robbery could have been anyone.

“It is sickening and sad, and we are tired of it.

“We need a total overhaul of the system. Parents must play a role in their children’s upbringing and instilling values, while schools and churches should help the children to retain those values,” she said.

Other pastors expected to speak at the conference include Felix Omobude, Ayo Oritsejafor, Funmi Boulah Johnson, Bidemi Mark-Mordi, and Tolu Odukoya.

The programme, which formally kicked off on Wednesday night at the church auditorium in Surulere, is expected to end with a Thanksgiving service on Sunday.

