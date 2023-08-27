Barely one day after the Nasarawa State House of Assembly passed a resolution urging the State Government to visit the scene of the fire incident in Nasarawa Main Market, the State Government immediately stepped up efforts and sent a delegation to the area.

The State Government assured victims of the inferno that engulfed Nasarawa Main Market in Nasarawa Local Government Area of support in order to curtail their hardship and improve their standard of living.

Muhammed Iyimoga, the Commissioner for Trade and Investment gave the assurance when he led a Government delegation to visit the scene of the incident in Nasarawa LGA on Saturday evening.

The delegation included Hon Hajara Danyaro Ibrahim, a member representing Nasarawa Central constituency at the state legislature, Turaki Gamji President of Nasarawa State Marketers Association and the Director of the General State Market Bureau among other government officials.

Iyimoga said that the visit was to ascertain the level of damage caused by the fire disaster with the view of supporting the victims of the inferno.

“The state government sympathise with the victims of this unfortunate incident. I want to assure you that we will report to His Excellency, Gov Abdullahi Sule on what we have seen for necessary action.

“The state government will come to the aid of the victim as His Excellency, Gov Abdullahi Sule is a caring and loving governor, who has the interest of the people at his heart,” he said.

The commissioner restated the state government’s continued commitment to prioritize market development in order to boost the socio-economic activities of the people of the state thus promising to put up all necessary measures to prevent future occurrences just as he advised traders and shop owners to guide against any fire risk or negligence.

Also speaking, Hon Hajara Danyaro Ibrahim, a member representing Nasarawa Central constituency at the NSHA appreciated the state government for sending a delegation to the scene of the inferno.

Hon Danyaro, who decried the level of destruction, commended the state government for having the people of Nasarawa LGA at heart promising to continue to stand in for her people in every situation to ensure that their demands are met.





The state-only female legislator also commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule for his developmental strides across the state.

She called on the people of her constituency and other parts of the state to continue to support Gov. Sule to succeed.

The delegation had in attendance the Director General of Market Bureau, Dr Yakubu Ahmed Ubangari; President Nasarawa State Marketers Association, Alhaji Turaki Gamji, Permanent Secretary; and directors of the ministry among others.

