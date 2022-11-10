Govt, stakeholders urged to invest in digital infrastructure to boost girls’ education

GOVERNMENT at all levels and critical stakeholders in technology have been advised to invest significantly in digital infrastructure that can help boost the education of the girl-child in the country.

Former Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Akwa Ibom State, Eunice Thomas and the national programme officer, UN Women Nigeria, Patience Ekeoba, as well as the associate product marketing manager, Google, Temilade Adelakun, gave the advice as panelists at a recent roundtable organised in Lagos by the Mastercard Foundation in conjunction with Co-Creation Hub, a technology-oriented centre.

They said though there is an increasing interest in the deployment of technology for teaching and learning across the world, particularly after COVID-19 outbreak, so many girls of school age are still not in school unlike their male counterparts.

They said such gender gap could be easily filled up through reasonable investment in digital infrastructure and other education-friendly resources that can encourage more girls to enroll in school and learn.