Govt seeks World Bank’s partnership for massive housing provision

Lagos State Government has sought increased collaboration with World Bank for the development of mass housing schemes in the state.

This appeal was made by the Commissioner for b Housing Lagos State Hon. Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, during a working visit of a team led by the Senior Urban Development Specialist and the Spatial Planning Community of Practice Leader at the World Bank, Dr Fuad Malkawi, to the ministry in Alausa Secretariat, Lagos.

Akinderu-Fatai called for partnership with the World Bank to ensure that the vision of housing for all in Lagos Mega City is attained.

Justifying the appeal, the commissioner pointed out that the uninhibited migration to Lagos from other states of the federation as well as some nations in the west coast has made the issue of housing provision very critical in the state.

Given the littoral nature of the state, he stated that enormous support is required in the area of housing development.

According to him, the state would require to build in thousands so as to accommodate the increased influx and hence sought assistance in the area of innovative technology that could make housing development faster and safer. The commissioner said the required intervention in housing development now is new technology that can guarantee speedy delivery of housing units without any compromise on quality and safety.

He also noted that vertical development of homes in a manner that the scarce land available in the state can be optimised for maximum yield in terms of homes is also needed in order to adequately bridge the housing gap in the State.

Speaking further, Akinderu-Fatai noted that the collaborative efforts should address the challenges posed by climate change and technology and the likely impact of these factors on designing homes for the future.

He also urged the World Bank to support in sourcing cheap funds, not necessarily foreign exchange, that could help increase number of homes built and make them easily accessible through convenient mortgage for end users, particularly low income earners.

Expressing the willingness of the World Bank to partner with the state in developing and implementing strategies for urban renewal in Nigeria, Dr Fuad Malkawi, pointed out that issues related to housing cannot be treated in isolation without reference to efficient transportation system, waste disposal, and energy supply.

He disclosed that the main focus of World Bank is to help in setting priorities and ensuring that developmental projects achieve the desired impact on people’s lives.

ermanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing Mr Kamar Olowoshago, sought help with capacity development particularly middle level professionals and artisans. He opined that utilisation of indigenous workforce will reduce cost as well as enhance the economic development of the state.

