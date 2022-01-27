Govt payroll system has been compromised, records falsified ― Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State said the state government has discovered that the state payroll system has been heavily compromised while noting that the Service records of personnel have been falsified by some unscrupulous persons.

Akeredolu who disclosed this in Akure, the state capital, during the inauguration of the newly appointed Chairmen and members of boards and Commissions said those behind the stuffing of the payroll have been identified and would be sanctioned.

He said the government would try as much as possible not to continue to pay ghost workers in the state, warning that anyone found to be involved in the falsification of service records would not only be asked to refund monies to the state coffers but such dishonest personalities would be exposed.

He enjoined all administrative heads to treat all outstanding disciplinary cases bordering on violation of the law and service regulations with dispatch.

Akeredolu further said Permanent Secretaries would be held responsible for all staff in every agency, particularly with reference to their payroll administration.

“We have established cases of brazen criminality perpetrated by some staff of SUBEB in recent times. We harbour strong suspicions that our payroll system has been compromised heavily. Service records have been falsified by some unscrupulous persons.

“This Government will try as much as possible not to continue to pay ghosts. All those behind the payroll stuffing are being identified for sanction.

“Consequently, we enjoin all administrative heads to treat all outstanding disciplinary cases bordering on violation of the law and service regulations with dispatch.

“This Administration is determined to pay only those who serve the people. Only the fit and proper persons must remain in service. Anyone who falsifies service records will not only be asked to refund monies to state coffers. Such dishonest personalities will be exposed,” the governor said.

The governor charged the newly appointed Chairmen and members of boards and commissions in the state not to compromise but perform optimally in the best interest of the state.

Inaugurated were the Chairmen and members of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB); Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC) and the State Pools Betting and Lotteries Board.

While explaining that all commissions and boards have their statutory functions for which they are established, Akeredolu said it is expected that all those saddled with the responsibilities to ensure the fulfilment of these onerous charges must remain within these scopes for optimal performance.

He equally highlighted the enormity of the responsibility awaiting the new appointees, stressing that his administration cannot go below last year’s performance but only hope to double it in the interest of the state and the people.

On government expectation from the Ondo State SUBEB, Akeredolu said the mandate of the board is to see to the management of primary school teachers for optimal performance and overall realization of government’s goal in the primary education sub-sector, even as this would ultimately ensure that the children are properly nurtured for them to become active players in the process of nation-building.

“This Administration has significantly abridged the infrastructural deficit inherited. There has been a phenomenal increase in the number of schools renovated and reconstructed. Our determination is to proceed until all the nooks and crannies of the state benefit from the programme of redemption.

“We employed about 1,200 teachers to augment the embarrassing deficit in the teacher-student ratio in our schools”, he said.