The Niger State Ministry of Mineral Resources, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, has identified the owners of the collapsed mining site in Birnin Gwari via Adunu ward, Paikoro LGA, which occurred on Wednesday, June 13, 2024, resulting in the loss of three lives and the rescue of two others.

According to a press statement by Ms. Dibie Maureen, Information Officer of the State Ministry of Mineral Resources, the site belongs to Jurrastic Mines Ltd. Initially, five individuals were trapped in the collapse, leading to three fatalities, while two were successfully rescued and are currently alive.

Ms. Maureen stated, “On Thursday, June 14, 2024, a team from the Niger State Ministry of Mineral Resources, led by the Director of Mining, Mallam Adamu Garba, visited the site of the devastating collapse of a mining pit in Birnin Gwari, located in Adunu Ward in Paikoro local government area of the state.”

“The purpose of the visit was a fact finding mission to investigate the immediate or remote causes of the collapse, with the aim of gathering information so as to be able to guard against future recurrence of the unfortunate incident and take preventive measures”, the statement added.

The Information Officer stated further that Mallam Adamu Garba emphasized the need / importance for mining operators to have a clear understanding of their boundaries when obtaining the License, just as he urged the mining company to come to the Ministry for profiling in order to be officially recognized by the state.

Furthermore, he recommended that every company should adopt modern methods of mining and prioritize safety precautions in their operations.

In a brief encounter with a mine worker from the collapsed mining site believed to belong to Jurassic Mines Limited, Sirajo Mohammed noted that five people were initially trapped in the collapsed pit resulting in the tragic loss of three lives, stressing that two others were successfully rescued and are currently alive.

The worker revealed that the mining site is under the protection of military personnel emphasizing that there are over 20 pits on the site, adding that the miners have to pay a sum of N500,000.00 before they were allowed to enter the mining pit.

Furthermore, the worker disclosed that the sharing ratio for the mining profits is 40-60percent which is for the owner of the site, whom he said is one Alhaji Aminu Mayanchi

Meanwhile, accompanying the team, according to Maureen, was the Federal Mines Officer of the Federal Ministry of Mines and Solid Minerals Development (FMO).

Their intention was to thoroughly investigate the incident, compile a detailed report on the findings, and make recommendations.

These recommendations may lead to the revocation of licenses or permits that have been left for artisanal miners to operate, if necessary.

Additionally, it was learned that as a precautionary measure, the FMO has temporarily closed down the site until further notice.

