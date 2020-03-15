Govt/Ekiti obas’ impasse: My meeting with Alaafin fruitful ― Fayemi

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has disclosed that he had a fruitful meeting with the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, over the current imbroglio between the Ekiti State government and some traditional rulers in the state.

Following a query issued to 11 monarchs called PeluPelu Obas last week by the state government, Oba Adeyemi in a letter to the governor dated March 12, 2020, warned the governor against treating the traditional institution in Yorubaland with levity. Alaafin said unlike, in some tribes, where there was nothing attached to their traditional institutions, the Yoruba traditional institution was “ancestral and spiritual.”

The affected Obas include Ewi of Ado-Ekiti Oba Rufus Adejugbe; Oloye of Oye Oba Oluwole Ademolaju; Elekole of Ikole Oba Adewumi Fasiku; Elemure of Emure Oba Emmanuel Ogunleye; Ajero of Ijero Oba Joseph Adewole; Alara of Aramoko, Oba Adegoke Adeyemi.

Others are: Ogoga of Ikere-Ekiti, Oba Samuel Adejimi; Olomuo of Omuo, Oba Noah Omonigbehin; Alaaye of Efon, Oba Emmanuel Aladejare; Ologotun of Oguntun, Oba Samuel Oyebade and Olujudo of Ido-Faboro, Oba Ayorinde Ilori-Faboro.

Fayemi on Sunday visited the revered monarch at his Ibadan, Oyo State capital residence and had a closed meeting for about an hour.

Speaking with Tribune Online, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Yinka Oyebode, said the meeting, which was successful was called in a bid to find a lasting solution to the impasse between the eleven traditional rulers and the state government.

According to Oyebode, “The meeting took place at Alaafin’s residence in Ibadan and I must tell you that it was a fruitful meeting and we hope everything will be resolved soon.”