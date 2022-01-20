Govt confirms killings in bandits attack on Niger community

The Niger State government has confirmed the terrorist attack on Ukuru village in the Bobi district of Mariga local government of the state, saying an unspecified number of people were killed during the attack.

Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Idris, also confirmed that many houses and vehicles were also burnt by the terrorists.

Idris said that the government was still awaiting details of the incident and that at the appropriate time the press will be given an update about what happened.

The commissioner however said that the terrorists were those fleeing from the military operations ongoing in Kaduna, Zamfara, Kebbi and Sokoto States, adding that in their desperation they “are destroying anything they come across.”

“They (terrorists) don’t want to kidnap many people because it will be a burden on them as they try to escape,” Idris said while adding that the government will not be daunted by the activities of the bandits.

It was reported that the terrorists on Wednesday evening went on a rampage, killing an unspecified number of people and setting houses ablaze.

Eyewitnesses said that the terrorists also burnt vehicles and shops in the village in addition to abducting a large number of villagers.

It was gathered that the gunmen invaded the community in very large numbers riding on motorcycles with three each on the vehicles and all of them carrying AK-47 rifles.

Additional information has it that the first place of attack was at the Ukuru market where traders had brought their goods for sale before the actual market day which is Thursday.

Most of the goods brought to the market for sale were said to have been taken away by the terrorists while those left were burnt alongside the stalls.