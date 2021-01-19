Govt approves N7.4bn for facelift of Ondo Assembly, construction of roads, Treasury House

The Ondo State Executive Council on Tuesday approved the commencement of four multi-billion naira development projects in the state.

The projects which were estimated to N7.4bn include the construction of two major roads in the southern senatorial district of the state, construction of Treasury House and facelift of the State House of Assembly.

Briefing newsmen after the State Executive meeting in Akure, the Ondo State capital, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo, listed the roads to include the 32km Alape/ Araromi seaside road and the 5km Agadagga Obon/ Ajapa road in the southern senatorial district of the state.

The Special Adviser on Lands and Infrastructure, Mr Raimi Aminu explained that the roads which are to be completed between eight and 24 months will revitalise the economy of the state.

Aminu who described road infrastructure as a catalyst for socio-economic development noted that the roads when completed will contribute immensely to the socio-economic growth of the state, as well improve the security architecture of the state.

He disclosed that the construction of the Treasury House complex which will house the Accountant General and other officials has been abandoned since 2014 would be completed within 12 months.

He explained that the facelift work ongoing at the state House of Assembly complex would be delivered within the next eight months, saying all these projects are part of the determination of the present administration to turn around the state.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the governor on Health and the Acting Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jibayo Adeyeye, disclosed that it is now mandatory for civil servants in the state to wear facemasks before entering their offices.

According to him, no visitor will be allowed into any of the government offices without face masks.

He also disclosed that isolation centres had been established across the nine General State Hospitals to cater for the upsurge of coronavirus in the state.

