Govs to review NBS’ second corruption survey, Executive Order 10, national gas expansion program

The 36 State Governors under the aegis of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) will on Wednesday review the second corruption survey conducted by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) during the 12th teleconference meeting since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Other issues scheduled issues to be deliberated on include: implementation of the 5% user’s charge by Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), the National Gas Expansion Program (NGEP) and Expanding Domestic Gas Supply & Stimulating Demand in the country, Executive Order 10 on the financial autonomy for the Legislature & Judiciary of States; nation’s economic sustainability, post Covid-19 and state of the State-Owned moribund companies & commercial entities.

The NGF’s Head of Media and Public Affairs, Mr Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo in a statement issued on Tuesday, disclosed that the meeting which will be chaired by the NGF Chairman, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, will commence by 2 pm.

“The second corruption survey, their policy patterns and trends at the subnational level as analysed by the National Bureau for Statistics and the UNODC will feature as one of the presentations when Governors of the 36 states hold their 12th teleconference since the outbreak of the Covid19 pandemic.

“To review the trend, a representative of the UNODC Oliver Stolpe and the Statistician-General, Dr Yemi Kale will join Governors in the teleconference to shed light on the subject. The implementation of the 5% user’s charge by FERMA will also be presented to the Governors by the FERMA boss as two of the three presentations for tomorrow’s meeting.

“Before the two above, the National Gas Expansion Program NGEP will be tabled before the Governors by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipriye Sylva. The rubric will revolve around “Expanding Domestic Gas Supply & Stimulating Demand in the country,” soon after the opening remarks by the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr John Kayode Fayemi.

ALSO READ: Police arrest killer of medical doctor in Zamfara

“The meeting takes place tomorrow, Wednesday 8th July 2020, and commences at 2 pm.

“An invitation from the Director-General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum Mr Asishana Bayo Okauru to the Governors lists the issues to be discussed at the meeting including an update from the Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa and his committee’s interface with the Presidential Task Force, on COVID-19, and its new emphasis on community spread, particularly regarding how best to mitigate the development.

“The Governors will also discuss the Executive Order 10, 2020 – financial autonomy for the Legislature & Judiciary of States among other matters, apart from taking a critical look at the nation’s economic sustainability, post-COVID-19, giving special attention to the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA); a compendium of State-Owned moribund companies & commercial entities; the infrastructure refund to the remaining five States – Rivers; Bayelsa; Cross River; Ondo and Osun which is still ongoing,” the statement read.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Journalists Barred As Panel Grills Magu In Aso Rock

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, is currently being grilled by a panel set up to investigate alleged infractions against him… Read Full Story

Hushpuppi Hires Michael Jackson’s Former Lawyer To Represent Him In Court

Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi, a suspected internet fraudster and Instagram celebrity, who was arrested recently has reportedly hired a former lawyer to Michael Jackson, Mark Geragos, to represent him in court… Read Full Story

COVID-19: Trump Govt Threatens Foreign Students With Expulsion

International students who are pursuing degrees in the United States will have to leave the country or risk deportation if their universities switch to online-only courses, Immigration and Customs Enforcement… Read Full Story

PHOTOS: After Four Months, Oyo Schools Reopen Monday

After about four months, students in primary six, JSS3 and SSS3 in Oyo State resume at their various schools on Monday. As a way to curtail the spread of COVID-19 Governor Seyi Makinde had on March 21, ordered the closure of all schools in the state… Read Full Story

Military Air Strikes Destroy Dwelling Place Of Boko Haram Leaders In Borno ― DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), on Monday, said that in renewed efforts to end insurgents activities in the country, the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole has destroyed the dwellings of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) leaders and neutralised some of their fighters in separate airstrikes conducted at Parisu and Bula Bello in… Read Full Story

Regional Banks To Operate From Additional Geo-Political Zone

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced that Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) with regional authorization shall henceforth be required to operate from one additional geo-political zone in the… Read Full Story

CBN’s Adjustment Of Naira Rate’ll Cause Inflation — NECA

THE Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has said the Central Bank of Nigeria’s adjustment of naira exchange rate from N360/dollar to N380/dollar at the Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS) will result in inflation… Read Full Story

FG To Close Third Mainland Bridge On July 24

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola, on Monday said consultations were on for another phase of repairs to begin on the Third Mainland Bridge… Read Full Story

Youths Need Digital Skills For 21st Century Economy —Minister

The Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, has said that African youths need digital skills development for the 21st-century economy… Read Full Story

Wadume: Produce Indicted Soldiers For Trial, Falana Tells AGF

MILITARY’S special court, court-martial, is not constitutionally-empowered to try offences of terrorism with which indicted soldiers in the trial of kidnap kingpin, Bala Hamisu (alias Wadume) were charged, leading lawyer, Femi Falana, said on Sunday… Read Full Story

Reps Committee Approves N6.06trn Revenue Target For FIRS In 2020

The House of Representatives’ Committee on Finance on Monday approved the 2020 budget proposal for Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) with the projected revenue accruing to the Federation… Read Full Story

‘Industrialisation Of Lekki Free Trade Zone Costing Us Our Livelihoods’

When Mrs Helen Folarin was posted to Itamarun (a fishing community in Lagos) to head the only public health centre there as a consultant, little did anyone envisage that the journey to getting the plight of residents of this beachside community known, had begun… Read Full Story

In Defence Of Senior Advocates

On July 4, 2019, the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee, LPPC, rolled out the names of thirty-eight legal practitioners deserving to be conferred with the prestigious Rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN. How some despise the Rank! Some don’t want it ever mentioned near them at al… Read Full Story