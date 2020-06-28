Govs present as Ajimobi buried at Oluyole residence

The remains of former Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has been laid to rest.

Ajimobi was buried at his Oluyole residence in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Sunday morning, amid tight security.

Clerics to include Chief Imam of Ibadan land, Sheikh Abubakri AbdulGaniyu Agbotomokere; renowned Islamic preacher, Sheikh Muyideen Bello; Chairman, Muslim Community of Oyo State, Alhaji Kunle Sanni offered prayers before Ajimobi was laid in the grave.

Aside from Islamic clerics, wife of the former governor, Chief Florence Ajimobi, and some other close members of his immediate family, witnessed the burial.

Party faithfuls and other loyalists of the late politician who hoped to witness Ajimobi’s body laid in his grave were not allowed into the Ajimobi residence.

Similarly, movements in and out of the neighbourhood were controlled while the burial lasted.

Ajimobi, aged 70, was confirmed dead at a Lagos hospital after illness relating to multiple organ failure.

Prayers were subsequently held for the repose of Ajimobi’s soul at the Senator Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi Mosque, Oke-Ado, Ibadan.

In a brief sermon, Sheikh Muyideen Bello reminded the congregation of the inevitability of death and judgment afterwards.

Noting that life was a passing phase, Bello stressed that Ajimobi will be remembered for his many deeds, especially the building of a mosque. Bello described Ajimobi as a disciplined and hardworking man who ruled with the fear of God when he was Oyo state governor between 2011 and 2019.

“Death is permanent. Ajimobi has come and gone. What Ajimobi has done will not make his name be forgotten, especially, this mosque that he built. All of us will go. We should take care of our children,” Bello said.

Among those who attended the service at Ajimobi’s mosque are Oyo deputy governor, Mr Rauf Olaniyan; Senator Teslim Folarin; Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State; Governor; Governor Mohammed Badaru; Speaker, Lagos House of Assembly, Mr Mudasiru Obasa.

Others are governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, in the last election; Chief Adebayo Adelabu; Quadri Hamzat; Lagos deputy governor, Mr Femi Hamzat; former lawmaker, Honourable Saheed Akinade-Fijabi; former deputy governor, Mr Moses Adeyemo; Honourable Shina Peller; only son of the late Ajimobi, Idris.

