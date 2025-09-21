Govs not supporting LG autonomy are the problem, not Tinubu — Oyo guber aspirant

OYO State governorship aspirant and Baàmẹ̀kọ́ of Ibadanland, Oloye Saheed Oladele, has declared that President Bola Tinubu is committed to improving the nation’s economy, but governors opposed to local government autonomy are undermining that effort.



Oladele made this known on Sunday while hosting the 66 Oyo APC local government secretaries and publicity secretaries at Bodija, Ibadan. He accused the present administration in Oyo State of stifling grassroots development by withholding statutory allocations meant for local governments.



According to him, if given the mandate to govern Oyo State in 2027, his administration would prioritize local government autonomy and education, ensuring that all 33 LGAs have equal opportunity to develop using their constitutionally guaranteed funds.

“It is governors who frustrate local government autonomy that are working against the people and the President’s goal for the country,” he said, adding that his vision is to restore fairness and growth to the grassroots.



Earlier, a supporter of Oladele’s aspiration, Princess Funmilola Balogun, welcomed the party executives and thanked them for honouring the invitation. She noted that the meeting was aimed at fostering unity within the APC and engaging stakeholders on how to reposition Oyo State under Oladele’s leadership.



While addressing his guests, Oladele expressed gratitude to the APC executives from across the 33 LGAs for their presence. He stressed the importance of party cohesion, noting that unity is key to APC’s chances of reclaiming power in the state.



He further argued that only the emergence of a credible and widely accepted candidate would secure victory for the APC in the 2027 polls.

