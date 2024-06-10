Renowned Catholic Priest, Father Ejike Mbaka has suggested that the proposed minimum wage of N62,000 should apply to all civil servants, including governors and members of the national assembly.

He stated this while addressing journalists at the weekend.

Mbaka argued that it is unfair for lawmakers to receive large allowances while many Nigerians struggle to make ends meet.

He expressed concern that the disparity in wages could lead to rebellion and urged the government to handle the situation carefully to avoid another strike.

“If we decide to give labour N60,000 or N62,000, why not generalize it to the House of Assembly members, senatorial members, House of Representative members, and governors?

“They are all civil servants, so are the others slaves? I can’t understand why they are amazing billions as sitting allowance, wardrobe allowance, newspaper allowance, and suffering allowance.

“The people that should have such allowances are those suffering in the village.

“How much are our teachers, nurses, and doctors being paid? Let’s be realistic, our civil servants that wake early and return late daily, how much are they being paid?

“Looking at the level of inflation in the country, you will see that we are all not sincere in this country.

“I’m pleading with the government that a stitch in time saves nine; this situation must be handled with care because it might be hijacked and nobody knows the ripples effect,” he opined.

His comments come as the government and organised labour continue to negotiate a new minimum wage.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had embarked on an indefinite strike over the federal government’s failure to meet their demand for a new minimum wage, disrupting essential services.

