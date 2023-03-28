Kola Oyelere

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Kano state chapter, has called on its members and supporters to remain calm and be law-abiding no matter the outcome of the ongoing review of the results of the March 18 gubernatorial election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The State Commissioner for Information and Internal affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba, disclosed this in a statement made in Abuja, a copy however made available on Tuesday in Kano

It will be recalled that after the declaration of the governorship candidate of NNPP, Abba Kabiru Yusuf as the winner of the poll by INEC, the APC wrote a protest letter to the electoral umpire calling for the review of the results with an ultimatum of seven days that ended last Friday.

It will also be recalled that as of the time of filing this report, INEC is yet to make any official statement on the demands of the APC.

The Information Commissioner, in the statement however stated that the party would do everything possible within the provisions of the law and other laid down procedures to ensure that justice prevails in the matter.

According to him, the State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, his deputy and the gubernatorial candidate, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna and his running mate, Murtala Sule Garo have expressed satisfaction with how party members conduct themselves before, during and after the election.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Elections: Nigeria sitting on time bomb – Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has revealed that the democracy of Nigeria is under attack following…

Dancing continues as Appeal court dismisses Tribunal verdict, reinstates Adeleke as Osun governor

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has set aside the judgement of the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which nullified the election of…





Ramadan: Leave betting for fasting, Naira Marley advises

Nigerian singer and founder of Marlian Records, Naira Marley, has advised his Muslim against betting during…

Breaking: Enough is enough, Tinubu tells aggrieved presidential candidates

President-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has raised the alarm over an allegedly orchestrated plot to truncate his…

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most-capped international footballer of all time

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has become the most-capped men’s international footballer of all time after…