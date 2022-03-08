Governors’ wives stage nationwide protest against gender bias

To commemorate the 2022 International Women’s Day, some members of the Nigerian Governors’ Wives Forum (NGWF), on Tuesday, staged a peaceful protest in Abuja, Lagos and other States of the Federation as part of ongoing efforts against gender bias across the country.

The Forum which staged ‘Occupy National Assembly rallies’ is chaired by Erelu Bisi Fayemi, First Lady Ekiti State.

Other members of the Forum are also expected to take part in similar activities in their States of the Federation, according to a statement titled: ‘Break the bias’ issued by the NGWF Chairman, Erelu Fayemi.

“Every March 8th, communities around the world gather to commemorate International Women’s Day (IWD). It is a time to reflect on the status of women and highlight the many areas in which their rights are still being undermined and assess progress made.

“It is a day for governmental and non-governmental actors, corporate bodies, development partners and social movements to make commitments to close gender gaps and address the many challenges women still confront in public and private.

“The theme for IWD 2022 as established by the United Nations is ‘Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow’. In order to achieve this, we are asked to ‘Break the Bias’. The progress of women continues to meet with numerous obstacles because of prejudice and injustice, and the 2022 theme has been aptly chosen to address this.

“In Nigeria, women’s rights activists, civil society organisations and women in politics and leadership have been drawing attention to the many ways in which Nigerian women are excluded from politics and decision making. Over the past three electoral cycles (2011, 2015, 2019) the number of women in the National Assembly has been in steady decline.

“There are currently 109 Senators in Nigeria, with only 7 women. The House of Representatives has 360 members with only 13 women. There are at least 14 State Houses of Assembly with no women at all.

“There are no female governors. These disturbing statistics show that there is a deep-rooted bias against women holding leadership positions, and if urgent steps are not taken, this picture will continue to go from bad to worse.

“On March 1st 2022, Nigerian women received very disappointing news from the National Assembly. The ongoing Constitutional Amendment exercise currently has 68 amendments up for debate. There are 5 Bills that seek to ensure gender justice and fairness. The Bills are: A Bill to create additional seats for women to increase women’s representation in the Senate and House of Representatives.

“This Bill will level the playing field and lead to a significant number of women in the National Assembly, which currently stands at 5 per cent. The Bill was rejected.

“A Bill to enable Nigerian women to transfer citizenship to foreign husbands, a right that every Nigerian man married to a foreign spouse enjoys. The Bill was rejected. A Bill to ensure Affirmative Action of at least 35% in political party administration and appointive positions across Federal and State levels. The Bill was rejected.

“A Bill to ensure a minimum of 20 per cent Ministerial or Commissioner nominees are women. The Bill was rejected. A Bill to allow a woman to become an indigene of her husband’s State after five years of marriage. The Bill was rejected.

“Our interpretation of what transpired with this pattern of voting at the National Assembly on March 1st 2022, is that the progress of Nigerian women has been rejected.

“All the proposed constitutional amendments were meant to end bias against women and ensure the minimization, if not total removal, of barriers millions of women face on the basis of their gender. We hereby condemn in no uncertain terms this brazen discrimination against Nigerian women.

“As half of the population of the country, our voices and our lives matter. There can be no development without the full and equal participation of women in all spheres, and any country that continues to deliberately undermine the advancement of women is simply stifling its own advancement. As Governors’ Wives, we hereby commit to the following: ongoing engagement with a broad range of stakeholders to support the proposed Constitutional Amendments that will give us a gender-friendly constitution in Nigeria.”

She also reiterated the Forum’s resolve to put pressure on Federal and State lawmakers for them to do the right thing and be true representatives of the people, with women constituting at least 50%.

Mrs Fayemi also solicited the advice of State Governors on the need to increase opportunities for women in politics and decision-making; as well as the importance of advocacy with political party leaders to ensure that women in political parties can enjoy a level playing field.

She also called for support for women’s rights organisations that are at the forefront of demands, particularly the WOMANIFESTO platform that has been leading these activities. Solidarity with the handful of women at the National Assembly, who bravely continue to push for these reforms against all odds.

To this end, she stressed the need for “partnerships with local and international development partners who are supportive of all the strides Nigerian women are making to ensure an end to gender bias.

As individual State First Ladies and as a collective, we will continue to promote and protect the rights of women and girls in all that we do, from policy interventions to grassroots community action,” she noted.

Mrs Fayemi who commended the NGWF’s Matron, Dr Aisha Buhari, First Lady of Nigeria, for her leadership on these issues and for taking the time to go to the National Assembly in support of these Bills, applauded the Wife of the Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, for also attending the National Assembly hearings as well as the commitment and hard work of the Minister for Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen and we thank her for all her efforts.

“As another March 8th comes upon us, we charge Nigerian women to rise and demand that all the political, economic, social and cultural biases that keep eroding our dreams and that of our daughters be brought to an end. Our beloved country Nigeria belongs to all of us, men and women, boys and girls,” Mrs Fayemi stated in the statement.

