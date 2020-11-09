Governors, traditional rulers demand special protection for South-West’s economic assets

THE threat posed by the recent destruction of key public assets to the economy of the South-West has brought up a peace dialogue in which political leaders, traditional rulers and leaders of thought across the region came together to discuss the way forward.

Lagos State government hosted the dialogue, which was at the instance of all the six governors of the region, to forge a common front with traditional institutions in addressing the issues that led to the recent nationwide youth demonstration, which ended in violence.

President Muhammadu Buhari was represented at the event by the Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

Also, all serving members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) from the region and the InspectorGeneral of Police (IGP), Muhammed Adamu, attended the event held at the Banquet Hall of the State House, Alausa, Ikeja.

The session offered traditional rulers a no-holds-barred opportunity to speak their minds on the marginalisation of traditional institutions in the process of governance.

Chairman of the SouthWest Governors’ Forum and Ondo State governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, said the coordinated violence sparked by the #EndSARS protest shook the SouthWest to its foundation, given the unrestrained manner with which public assets and infrastructure that had sustained the region’s economy were destroyed by hoodlums.

He said the manner of the attacks, especially in Lagos, was worrisome, stressing that the peace in the region remained fragile in the aftermath of the violence.

Akeredolu further stressed the need to fully restore peace in the SouthWest and address the issues that made youths to be used by those who orchestrated the destruction.

He said: “Before our very eyes, what started as a peaceful demonstration turned to different thing that became a threat to all of us, who are regarded as elite. What we witnessed in the violence showed that something needs to be done to address the underlying issues and come out with solutions. We must be able to sustain the peace in our region at all cost.”

President Buhari, who spoke through Professor Gambari, said the vigorous manner of the #EndSARS protest indicated the frustration of the youth, who he said had been ignored for a long time in governance.

He said the political class must go beyond the lip service and equip the young people with skills that would make them competitive in market.

The president reiterated his commitment to addressing the root causes of the protest, pointing out the reforms which the youth clamoured for would be done and cases of abuses would be pursued to logical conclusion.

Gambari said: “Our government’s efforts are emerging from multiple level. The vice president and governors are designing an engagement framework through the National Economic Council that will be rolled out across states of the federation.

“Chief among them is police reform across all its dimensions. Community policing as an additional layer that can resolve some of our security issues.”

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State said the engagement could not have come at a better period than the present when the region had just come out from disturbing events. He believed the dialogue would open a new chapter of peace and prosperity in the South-West.

The discussion later went into an executive session in which all the governors, traditional rulers and head of security agencies deliberated on the way forward.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, applauded the initiative, which he described as “right step” but upbraided the political class for lack of consultation with traditional institutions in decision making.

He said the dialogue would bridge the gap of communication between political leaders and traditional rulers.

“This type of meeting should come regularly. We know the good and the bad in our communities but we are under-utilised,” the Ooni said.

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, attacked the unitary system being practised, saying the arrangement had led to insecurity and restiveness.

Oba Adeyemi also lamented the level of destruction, saying it had put the region in a complex situation.

The monarch, while further lamenting the level of unemployment among youths, said people are hungry and angry, as he called for true federalism.

“It is a complex and complicated matter. Our children are jobless and many are hungry and angry. The problems are too much for the states. The states are not independent. The structure we run in Nigeria cannot allow state governors to do much for their states, there is the need for power devolution,” he said.

The Olugbo of Ugboland, Oba Akinruntan Obateru, urged the Inspector-General of Police to conduct detailed investigation into the incident and fish out those behind the protest.

“What happened is beyond #EndSARS protest. We have some clergy behind them. Find out who the people behind them are. This is the time to reach out to the monarchs. If you don’t treat this matter well, the youth will come out again,” he said.

Also speaking, the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, accused politicians of being behind majority of the problems facing the country.

The traditional ruler noted that the power currently residing with the Federal Government is too much, and, therefore, demanded that the security architecture of the country needed be restructured.

“The truth is very bitter. Majority of the problems are caused by politicians. The power with the Federal Government is too much. The security architecture of the country needs to be restructured.

“The problem we have in Lagos is security and unemployment. The youth have to be looked after. What happened is pure case of security breach. The entire system needs reformation.

“There is so much concentration of power at the centre. Mr President should assist in rebuilding process of the affected states. The culture of our forefathers has been neglected. The gods are angry. Lagos should be accorded special status,” Oba Akiolu said.

The Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Alabi, said security must be fortified in the region to protect the economy.

He also called for the creation of South-West Development Agenda to revamp and rebuild the destroyed assets.

The Olu of Ilaro, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, recalled that the issue of insecurity had been with the country for years, pointing out that delegates at the 2014 national conference spent weeks discussing the country’s problems, which reports had not been looked at.

“There is so much powers from Abuja. It’s time to have true federalism. We should drop politics and look critically for the implementation of recommendations,” he said.

He also urged the Federal Government to reconsider its position on closure of borders, lamenting that majority of the youth that were doing legitimate businesses at the borders had since been rendered jobless.

At the end of the meeting, the participants issued a 13-point communique in which the governors and traditional rulers demanded for the repair of destroyed economic assets of the region.

The communique, signed on behalf of the participants by Governor Akeredolu and Oba Ogunwusi, read: “The security architecture of the country requires adjustment to adequately address the threats and realities of insecurity in the country. There should be more police presence in communities in the Southwest states.

“A comprehensive programme that addresses youth employment and empowerment should be prioritised. Closer coordination and complementarity between the states and the Federal Government. Curricular of tertiary institutions should be reviewed, with emphasis placed on skills acquisition and entrepreneurship.

“We recognise the damaging and negative impact of fake and false news, and we worry about its destructive and dangerous potency. We call on the Federal Government to use the instrumentality of existing laws and regulations benchmarked from other countries to provide safeguards against the spread of fake news. The 2015 Cyber Act must also be fully used.”

Leaders of South-West demanded a review of reports of past constitutional conferences, including the 2014 national conference and implement some of the recommendations, especially with reference to security, economy and equal treatment for citizens all over the country.

Other governors at the parley were Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun) and Dapo Abiodun (Ogun).

Ministers in attendance were Lai Mohammed (Information and Culture), Babatunde Fashola (Works and Housing), Olurunnimbe Mamora (Health – State), Rauf Aregbesola (interior), Olamilekan Adegbite (Mines and Steel Development), Niyi Adebayo (Industry, Trade and Investment) and Sunday Dare (Youth and Sports).

Also in attendance was the Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu and other security chiefs.

Other royal fathers in attendance were the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji; the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Sotobi; the Olowo of Owo, Oba Olateru Olagbegi; the Orangun of Oke-Ila, Oba Adedokun Abolarin, among others.

