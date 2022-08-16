Governors to meet Wednesday over state of economy, security

The 36 State Governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) will on Wednesday converge in Abuja to deliberate on the State of the economy and security.

The meeting according to the invitation issued by the NGF Director General, Mr Asishana Bayo Okauru, will commence at 2 pm “begins with the launch of the Primary Health Care Leadership Challenge Fund, followed by the launch of the World Bank SFTAS charter before the real conversation on the state of the economy begins.

“The state of the economy ‪will dominate the conversation when the 36 Governors meet on Wednesday, 17th August 2022 at the Banquet Hall, of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

“Worried by the economic woes that the citizenry has been complaining about and the hardship associated with it, several governors reasoned that it is high time to tell each other the bare truth by confronting each other on the situation and brainstorming on it.

“This formed the basis for resorting to an in-person meeting which since the outbreak of the Covid 19 pandemic been relegated by the States’ Executives.

“Two things will feature prominently in the conversation: the economy and security.

“This will be the first time in the year, contrary to media reports that Governors had collectively advised the president on the wedding of fifty-year-olds from the federal civil service and other spurious suggestions meant to impose further hardship on the people, that Governors will collectively meet to consider a total overhaul of the nation’s economy.”

According to the statement issued by the NGF Director, Media and Public Affairs, Mr Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, ”the Governors are also expected to receive regular updates on the CARES program and the Chairman’s remarks. All Governors are warmly welcome.”

