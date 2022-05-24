Governors to hold ‘hybrid meeting’ on Wednesday

The 36 state governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) are expected to hold a ‘hybrid’ meeting on Wednesday.

The notice about the proposed ‘hybrid’ meeting, is coming barely 24 hours after a Federal High Court in Abuja ruled in favour of the Federal Government and Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) on the suit filed by the NGF on State and Local Government Joint Account.

The NGF’s Head of Media and Public Affairs, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo in a statement made available to Nigerian Tribune, confirmed that the 36 State Governors were invited by the office of the NGF Director-General, Mr. Asishana Bayo Okauru.

“The meeting, which is expected to be a hybrid will commence from 2 pm on Wednesday, 25th May 2022 but governors are expected to log on from 1 pm.

“This will be the 5th teleconference meeting this year, 2022.

“Specifically, the deliberations will centre around SFTAS Updates, the CARES program, and a few expected presentations.





“The lingering issue of the Local Governments’ financial autonomy which became topical nationwide from yesterday may form part of the Chairman’s brief which is regularly given at the beginning of each meeting to open the matter for discussion among Governors,” the statement read.

