Governors to engage World Bank, others on economic sector Tuesday

The 36 State Governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) will on Tuesday engage the Country Director of World Bank, Dr Shubham Chadhuri, as well as the Minister of Finance, Budget and Planning, Dr Zainab Ahmed, and other stakeholders in the economic sector.

The Minister of Finance is also expected to brief the Governors on the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTTF) 2023-2025 before presenting long it to Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The proposed 5th teleconference meeting in 2022, was initiated at the instance of the NGF chaired by Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State.

According to the invitation issued by the NGF Director General, Mr Asishana Bayo Okauru, will begin at 2 pm during which three Ministers are expected to address the 36 Governors.

According to Mr Okauru, the “meeting was scheduled to take place last week Wednesday but due to some political exigencies which resulted in the absence of many APC Governors, the meeting had to be postponed till tomorrow, Tuesday, the 25th of July.

“This postponement was occasioned by the need for the Finance Minister to consult with Governors on the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTTF) 2023-2025 before presenting her proposals at the Federal Executive Council on Wednesday.

“Other presentations include the state onboarding Process for the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (L-PRES) Effectiveness by the Minister for Agriculture, Dr Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar.

The Governors are also expected to deliberate on and endorse the Primary Healthcare Challenge Fund which will be presented by the officials of NPHCDA and UNICEF.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, is also expected to make a presentation on the Global Fund.

All these will be proceeded by the Chairman and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi’s opening remarks which usually sets the tone for the issues of the day.

