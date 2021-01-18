Governors to deliberate on second wave of COVID-19 Wednesday

The 36 state governors under the aegis of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) are expected to hold a teleconference meeting on Wednesday to deliberate on the second wave of COVID-19.

Some of the issues to be considered during the 23rd teleconference meeting is to be presided over by the NGF Chairman, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, include Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) and Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) deductions and external debts reconciliation (2002-2018).

According to the statement issued by the NGF’s Head, Media and Public Affairs, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, the forum will also deliberate on issues bothering on stamp duty collections in respect of the governors’ letter to the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), and controversial Water Resources Bill as well as disbursements of funds to states on the three tranches of PAYE.

“Alarmed by the intensity of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, and Nigeria’s tardy commencement of inoculation that is sweeping through countries globally, the 36 governors of the federation may finally come up with a definitive pronouncement, as they will be meeting on Wednesday, January 20 to find the way forward for the country.

“The meeting which will be the first this year, 2021, by the governors, will, as usual, be virtual, in conformity with the Covid-19 protocols.

“It is the 23rd of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum teleconferences. The meeting commences at 2 pm prompt but governors are expected to start logging on from 1 pm.

“The Governors’ PTF Committee, headed by Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, which is charged with the responsibility of liaising between the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 and the Governors’ Forum, will brief the forum on what it needs to know on the vaccines and the way forward.

“Governor Okowa is also expected to give a panoramic view of the second wave of the pandemic.

“The Chairman of the Forum, and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr John Kayode Fayemi will brief the forum on his meeting with the president as well as update the forum on all pending matters that have remained inconclusive, flowing from the previous year’s meetings,” the statement stated.

“Governors will also be updated on the States’ Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability program for results (SFTAS) for the preceding year, 2020.

“As is customary, if time permits, there will be three presentations; The Water Resources minister will brief governors on its World Bank Support; a feedback from the Federal Government on the Medium and Long Term National Development Agenda; and enhancing IGR through a harmonized Traffic Management System by Dimensions Information Technology, LLC, a non-governmental actor which is seeking the nod of state governors,” Bello-Barkindo stated in the statement.

