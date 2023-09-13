The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress, Chief Ralph Nwosu, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to call the state governors to order as their action was destructive to democracy in Nigeria.

Ralph said this in Abuja at the press briefing with journalists, where he said President Bola Tinubu should task the National Security Adviser (NSA) to checkmate their excesses and save democracy in the country.

“Our Governors have acted as emperors, seizing Local government accounts and working to seize all agencies in Nigeria. They must be called to order.

“National Security Adviser, you have gotten the job; we congratulate you. The governors of APC and PDP are causing danger; stop them, Nwosu urged the NSA.

He continued that “they want to select everything. Now they select who will be local government chairmen; they want to select who will go to the state house and national assembly as senators; and they even try to put their stranglehold on who will be the president.

“Their last point is to put the presidency in their pocket because they feel that they are not accountable to anybody.

“They can use the state resources and the money they collected from the barrow pushers and so on as internally generated revenue (IGR) to cause trouble. They are a serious problem for everybody.

“Governors are becoming our biggest problems. The governors are acting like emperors, and it must be checked.

Recently, all the governors have gone to court to stop the people who won elections and came into governance. This does not contribute to the advantages of our democracy.

“I call on the National Security Adviser to take action. This thing threatens the very fabric of our society.

Our candidate, Emeka Ejike, was recently harassed and was being chased all over on trumped-up charges because they wanted to stop him from further campaigning. That does not speak well of us as a nation





“We will Write a letter to Mr. President and would want to see him. It is our duty as a political party and members of the executive at any time to work for nation-building in our country and to grow our democracy.

“I believe that he will respond well and call these people to order.

“Check the different judgements that have been happening in the tribunal at the state assembly level, House of Representatives, and so on.

Almost everything is being overturned once you are not from the party that is controlling that state. They feel they can use the tribunal to take over what the people didn’t vote for.

Ralph, while addressing the media and members of the National Working Committee of the African Democratic Congress, said it was important that the Presidency and the National Security Adviser pay attention to the off-season election.

He said the off-season election would need serious attention from the presidency and the NSA as the desperation shown by the governors runs against the ethos of democracy and could undermine democracy in Nigeria. Thus, steps should be taken to promote democracy.

According to Nwosu, “The most troubling issue is that we have another election. It will be a three-state off-season election.

We are going to write Mr. President about it and tell him, please, that we are all in this thing together and we must save our democracy.

“The attitude of the governors is not adding to our democracy but is very destructive.

He continued that “the god-image that our governors have developed by playing God’s does not equip them to take any other position after they finish as governors.

“They have already taken themselves to be dictators, and if we continue allowing governors to come into the legislature and into the presidency, do you know what will happen?

“Gradually, with the culture they have developed, they will stay in Abuja and write results for anything. It happened in the state. It is something they are already used to; they have been doing that for eight years. They cannot stop.

“If you build a system where you continue to elevate them as senators, ministers, and so on, this country will burn, Nwosu stated.

Although he said he would write to the President for the defence of democracy in Nigeria under his watch, the National Chairman of the ADC said the 100 days of Nigeria under President Tinubu were one of hardship.

“Frankly, it is a hundred days of hardship. I was scandalised when I saw some of the ministers, particularly the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr Nyesome Wike after he was sworn in.

“The very first thing he talked about was how to cause destruction, how to demolish, and how to stop the alarm sellers and the corn women that are selling.

In this poverty and hunger? Nwosu said this was very disturbing for people already traumatised by the administration’s policy that made the economy harder for them.

“You do not have any words of encouragement as a Democrat to give them? Nwosu asked.

