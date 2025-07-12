Governors, stakeholders back special seats for women bill

Stakeholders, including state governors, Women in Politics Forum (WiPF) and other Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) across Kaduna, Katsina, Kano and Jigawa on Saturday expressed support for the bill, which seeks to reserve special seats for women in elective and appointive positions across the country.

In his presentation, Governor Dikko Rudda of Katsina State, who expressed support for inclusive governance, reiterated his administration’s resolve to the unity, stability and progress of Nigeria.

Governor Rudda who was represented by his Deputy, said: “we support the allocation of a minimum of 35% of elective positions to women, promoting gender balance and inclusivity to which Katsina State Executive Council has already approved the allocation of 35% to women in all its support and social empowerment projects and programs.

“Youth participation: The State advocates for the creation of opportunities for youth participation in governance, ensuring that their voices are heard and their interests represented.

“Physically challenged: Policies should be made to cater for and provide for the needs and requirements of the physically challenged in employment, entrepreneurship and social engagement activities.”

Also speaking, Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State represented by the Speaker of the Jigawa State House of Assembly, stressed that: “voices of our traditional rulers, civil society groups, professional bodies, youth and women’s organizations, persons with disabilities, and ordinary citizens must be heard, respected, and reflected in the outcome of this constitutional review.”

He therefore called on all citizens who attended the zonal public hearing to participate actively and to speak freely, knowing that their contributions are critical to building the Nigeria we all desire, a country governed by justice, fairness, and inclusiveness.

Speaking during the House of Representatives’ Constitution Review North West Centre A public hearing held in Kaduna State, WIPF President, Barrister Efere Ifendu explained that the memorandum represents the unified position of female politicians across Nigeria on the Bill which seeks to provide for additional and reserved seats for women in the National and State Houses of Assembly.

She said: “This position is based on overwhelming evidence of the persistently low representation of women in Nigeria’s legislative institutions, where women hold only 3% of Senate seats, 4% of House of Representatives seats, and just 48 out of 993 seats in State Assemblies nationwide.

“We commend the National Assembly for recognising this long-standing imbalance and initiating a constitutional review process aimed at improving women’s representation in governance.

“We are particularly encouraged by the introduction of the Special Seats Bill, currently under consideration, which provides a transformative opportunity to advance gender inclusion in Nigerian politics.

“The Bill rightly acknowledges the necessity of Temporary Special Measures (TSMs) to correct gender disparities and create a pathway for full participation of women in governance. Unless deliberate measures like reserved seats are adopted, women will remain significantly underrepresented in Nigeria’s legislature for generations to come.

“In this regard, WIPF and allied female political stakeholders across the 36 states and FCT unequivocally support the Special Seats Bill and call for its accelerated passage.

“We support the proposed amendments to Sections 48, 49, and 91 of the Constitution to create additional seats for women in the Senate, House of Representatives, and State Assemblies, resulting in 182 new seats for women in the National and State Assemblies.

“That the temporary special measure clause for women’s representation across four electoral cycles of I6 years should be increased to six electoral cycles of 24 years to enable a review process. This is predicated on the need to ascertain progress on women’s representation and favorably increase the improved representation level at the legislative arm of government during the 7th electoral cycle.

“We commend the provision of three additional seats for women per state in State Houses of Assembly and support their retention as this will ensure there will be representation of women to change the current narrative where 14 women do not have a single female voice in the State Assemblies.”

While urging all the 36 State Houses of Assembly to adopt the amendments, the Forum urged President Bola Tinubu to assent to the Bill once passed by the National Assembly.

Also speaking, Hon. Rakiya Shonekon, representing Zamani Foundation and other CSOs, submitted five numbers of Memoranda and signatures that have emerged from respective states.

The CSOs who described the proposed bill as timely, applauded the House leadership, State Governors and Legislators, Traditional and Religious leaders for prioritising inclusive governance through the Special Seats Bill, among other bills in the ongoing conversation on the reform of the Nigerian 1999 Constitution.

“The Bill that seeks to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, by specifically providing for seat reservations for women in both the National and State Houses of Assembly is important because if passed, it will set Nigeria on a trajectory of inclusive development and accelerated progress,” she noted.

While noting that the Bill has received wide support from our respective states and has been endorsed in town halls convened in all the Senatorial Districts, she added that the gender bill has been endorsed by 34,000 signatures across Kaduna, Jigawa, and Kano States.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

