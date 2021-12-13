Governors set to review 2021 performance on critical sectors Wednesday

The 36 State Governors under the aegis of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) will, on Wednesday, converge in Abuja to review their respective activities and policies.

The invitation to the 36th teleconference meeting was issued by the NGF Director-General, Mr Asishana Bayo Okauru.

According to the Organisers, the meeting which is expected to take place at the NGF Secretariat on Wednesday, December 15 will be the 13 this year and the 36th teleconference meeting of the Governors, since the outbreak of the pandemic.

“Being the last in the year, the governors will be expected to look at their activities for the year and signpost where to pick up from as soon as they resume in January.

“Specifically, their deliberations will centre around the six core mandate areas of the Forum which include agriculture, education, the economy, security, health and infrastructure and how to further enhance the governance mechanism in the country and serve Nigerians better,” the organisers noted.

