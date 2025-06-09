Governors, others pay tribute as INEC commissioner buries mother

Abia Governor, Dr Alex Otti, others, including Enugu Governor, Dr Peter Mba, his Taraba State counterpart, Dr. Agbu Kefas, Deputy Governors of Imo and Ebonyi States representing their Governors, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, other government officials, traditional rulers, clergymen among others weekend paid their tributes as Late Elder (Mrs) Chinyere Margaret Ukeagu, mother of Dr. Ken Ukeagu, the INEC National Commissioner representing South East and founder CONNAK Foundation was buried in Umuahia last weekend.

Gov. Alex Otti, who was speaking described the deceased as a gift to humanity and said that, while she is being mourned, the first son, Dr. Ken Ukeagu, and his siblings should ensure that the legacies their mother held are sustained, adding, “So, while we mourn as a state because she was a gift to the State, I would like to encourage the family, particularly, Dr. Ken, to take heart.

“There is nothing you can do. Reading through your tribute, it was very clear that you were very close to Mama. The only gift you can give her as she lies here without knowing what we are doing today is to ensure that those jobs that she held dear, will not drop to the ground. The only thing you can do is to ensure that you continue from where she stopped.

“You can see that this place is filled up. These are people who have been touched by her acts of generosity and kindness. When she was here, she taught us a lot of lessons. Little things that you plant can become a big cooperative society”.

In his tribute, the Senator representing Abia North and former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu urged Dr. Ukeagu to “be comforted by her remarkable legacies, the life of warmth, kindness, wisdom and unwavering love she lives”, while the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu extolled the deceased for bequeathing to her children quality morals rooted in the Christian faith and dedication to God and the people.

Ben Kalu urged that the people she left behind would continue the worthy legacy that she has bequeathed to them and prayed for her soul to rest in peace.

In a funeral oration, the first daughter of the deceased, Mrs. Carol Emeka said that their mother was a true reflection of excellence and a philanthropist, whose vision led to the establishment of CONNAK Foundation and described their mother as an advocate for humanity, a motivator, intercessor and said that her memory will continually be cherished by them.

Earlier in his sermon titled, “You Need This God, the State Pastor of the Living Faith Church, Winners Chapel, Pastor David Bamigboye emphasized the need for everyone to seek God and find Him for the salvation of his soul, saying that, eternity is not sure without knowing God.

While thanking God that the deceased came, saw, and conquered, Pastor Bamigboye said that Mrs. Ukeagu left legacies to be celebrated and challenged people to live lives worthy of emulation.

Responding on behalf of the family, the Chief mourner and INEC National Commissioner representing South East, Dr. Ken Ukeagu thanked Governor Alex Otti and other sympathizers for coming to identify with them at the moment of their grief and prayed God to bless them.

Aged 76 years, Late Elder Mrs. Chinyere Margaret Ukeagu, who was later buried at her Umuegwu – Okpuala – Afugiri, Ohuhu, Umuahia North country home was survived by 4 children, and many grandchildren among other relatives.