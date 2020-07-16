Governors mourn late female helicopter pilot, Tolulope Arotile

By Kehinde Akintola - Abuja
Tolulope Arotile

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), on Thursday, expressed its deepest sorrow at the sudden and tragic death of Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer, Tolulope Arotile, who was killed in a ghastly motor. accident in Kaduna State.

The Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr John Kayode Fayemi, in a statement issued in Abuja, described the late Tolulope as “a brilliant and promising officer, who had demonstrated a high sense of loyalty, patriotism and commitment to duty to Nigeria particularly in maintaining peace and security in the country.”

While conveying NGF’s regrets over the untimely death of Arotile, Governor Fayemi observed that: “Tolulope’s life was cut in its prime and at a time she had so much to contribute to the upliftment of her country.

“Her demise is not only the family’s loss but that of the Nigeria Airforce, the Government and people of Kogi State and the entire country.

“The Governors pray for the repose of her young soul while also praying that God gives her family and loved ones the strength to bear the loss,” the statement read.

