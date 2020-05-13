Governors meet over economic sustainability plan, control of infectious disease bill

State governors under the aegis of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) will on Wednesday deliberate on the nation’s economic sustainability plan and post COVID-19 initiated by the Federal Government.

The details of the 8th teleconference meeting to be chaired by Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State was contained in the invitations sent by the NGF Director-General, Mr Asishana Bayo Okauru to the governors on Tuesday.

Tribune Online reports that the governors are also expected to deliberate on the bill which seeks to repeal the Quarantine Act, and enact the ‘Control of Infectious Diseases’.

The bill makes provisions relating to quarantine and regulations for preventing the introduction into and spread in Nigeria of dangerous infectious diseases, and for other related matters’, which generated controversies from the general public.

According to the NGF Director-General, the governors of the 36 states will be holding their 8th teleconference meeting since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The teleconference is to review the situation in the various states in the country and find paths for a quick way out of the effects of the pandemic for the country. The meeting takes place tomorrow, Wednesday 13th May 2020.”

Other issues to be discussed at the meeting include: “Update from the Presidential Task Force, on COVID-19, a new initiative code-named CACOVID – Volunteer Health Workers Support Scheme to States, which includes consideration for a CACOVID – Healthcare Training Proposal among others.

“The state governors will also take a peek into the CACOVID distribution of palliatives and also receive feedback from states.

“It is expected to get an update on the lockdown and see whether or not the palliatives have made any impact on the citizenry.

“The governors will also discuss the NCDC Bill, 2020 among other matters, apart from taking a critical look at the nation’s economic sustainability plan, post-COVID-19.

“The NNPC Group Managing Director, Mr Mele Kyari is also expected to join the meeting to discuss the Intervention and Coordination efforts of the NNPC since the outbreak of the pandemic. The meeting is to start at 2 pm,” the statement issued by the NGF Head Media and Public Affairs, Mr Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo stated.